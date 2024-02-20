Beyond, Inc. Announces Key Leadership Changes

Executive Team Restructured to Position Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock Businesses for Growth

MIDVALE, Utah, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, Inc. (NYSE: BYON), owner of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock, and other online retail brands designed to unlock your home’s potential, today announced significant changes to its executive team. The Executive Chairman and Board of Directors approved the following changes, effective today:



Chandra Holt is joining the company as Chief Executive Officer, Bed Bath & Beyond

is joining the company as Chief Executive Officer, Bed Bath & Beyond Dave Nielsen has been appointed to Chief Executive Officer, Overstock

has been appointed to Chief Executive Officer, Overstock Adrianne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, has taken on an expanded role as Chief Financial & Administrative Officer



As the company – which rebranded from Overstock.com to Beyond in November – continues to evolve, these executive changes were designed to position both the Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock brands for growth and success into the future.

“Beyond is in the midst of a great transformation that required changes to the executive team structure in support of our strategic objectives to drive shareholder value” said Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of the Beyond, Inc. Board of Directors. “Chandra’s retail and leadership expertise and proven e-commerce track record makes her an invaluable addition to our team to drive Bed Bath & Beyond forward. With Dave’s extensive experience in furniture and home furnishings e-commerce and retail liquidation I am confident he will quickly reignite the valuable Overstock brand. I’m excited to see the collective impact Chandra, Dave, and Adrianne’s leadership will have on our business.”

A veteran merchandiser with expertise in ecommerce, Holt held various leadership roles at Walmart and Target before joining Conn’s HomePlus, a specialty retailer with more than 180 retail locations across 15 states, in 2021 as President and Chief Executive Officer. Her full bio is available here.

Nielsen joined the company as Overstock in 2009 and has held several executive positions since that time and as President from 2019 – present leading the company’s marketing, merchandising, supply chain, technology and digital product organizations. Most recently, he served as Interim-CEO and President, overseeing company operations for Beyond, Inc. and Bed Bath & Beyond. His full bio is available here.

Lee has been Chief Financial Officer since 2020 and oversees all financial-related matters for the company, in addition to the legal, communications, investor relations, IT security functions, among others. She played an integral role in Overstock’s acquisition of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand in 2023. Her full bio is available here.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), based in Midvale, Utah, is an ecommerce expert with a singular focus: connecting consumers with products they love. The Company owns the Bed Bath & Beyond brand and associated intellectual property. Bed Bath & Beyond is an online furniture and home furnishings retailer in the United States and Canada. The leading ecommerce website sells a broad range of quality, on-trend home products at competitive prices, including furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site features millions of products that tens of millions of customers visit each month. Beyond regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website.

Beyond, Bed Bath & Beyond, Welcome Rewards, Overstock and Overstock Government are trademarks of Beyond, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

