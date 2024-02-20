Demand for ePrescribing Market is set to reach a valuation of around US$ 52.2 Billion by 2034: Accurate Medication Management and Improving Patient Safety Driving | FMI

The EHR market is poised for significant expansion fueled by the rising adoption of integrated solutions, driven by initiatives aimed at reducing adverse drug events and medical errors, despite the challenge of high implementation and maintenance costs hindering e-prescribing market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ePrescibing market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.8 billion in 2024. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market value is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 52.2 billion.



The healthcare industry has seen a surge in demand for electronic prescribing systems that offer accurate medication management and reduce errors to improve patient outcomes. This has resulted in regulatory pressure from governments and healthcare bodies to adopt ePrescribing systems and embrace digital tools for medication management.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19013

The demand for ePrescribing solutions is further driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing elderly population. Patients with complex medication regimes often require multiple prescriptions, making it necessary to have accurate and efficient medication management systems in place.

Cloud-based ePrescribing solutions have gained popularity due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Healthcare providers can access patient data and medication information from anywhere, at any time, with the help of cloud-based systems, making it easier to deliver high-quality care to patients.

The increasing adoption of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions by healthcare providers is driving the electronic health record (EHR) systems. ePrescribing is often integrated with EHRs to provide a more streamlined and efficient medication management process. The trend of telemedicine and remote patient care, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, is driving growth in the market.

“The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for electronic prescribing systems that can help reduce medication errors and improve patient outcomes,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the ePrescibing Market:

The global ePriscribing market is estimated to register a CAGR of 27.1% and reach a valuation of US$ 52.2 billion by 2034.

The solutions segment is anticipated to dominate the market by registering a 26.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

With a CAGR of 26.7% through 2034, the web/cloud-based delivery mode is highly preferred by patients.



Act Now to Explore In-Depth Market Analysis: Purchase Now to Access Market Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19013

Competitive Landscape:

The ePrescribing market is a dynamic and evolving industry, with the emergence of new players offering a wide range of solutions such as software platforms, mobile applications, and cloud-based services. As the demand for ePrescribing services continues to grow, smaller companies and start-ups are entering the market with innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients.

The competition in the ePrescribing market is fierce, and companies are constantly seeking ways to differentiate themselves by offering unique features and capabilities. As a result, the market is constantly evolving, and it is essential for companies to stay ahead of the competition by offering innovative solutions that meet the needs of their customers.

Key Market Players:

Surescripts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare

RelayHealth Corporation

Athenahealth, Inc.

DrFirst, Practice Fusion Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc.



Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-19013

Key Market Segments:

By Product:

Solutions Integrated Solutions Standalone Solutions

Services Support Implementation Training Network



By Delivery Mode:

Web/Cloud-Based

On-premise

By End Use:

Hospital

Office-based Physicians

Pharmacy



By Usage Methods:

Handheld

Computer-Based Devices

By Substances:

Controlled Substances

Non-controlled Substances

By Specialities:

Oncology

Sports Medicine

Neurology

Cardiology

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Oceania

MEA



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

Prescription Delivery Services Market Size: The global market is set to experience a significant growth of 17.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, with an estimated market value of around US$ 117.2 Million as of 2022.

Digital Health Market Share: The market, which is expected to be worth USD 224.24 billion in 2022, is likely to grow at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022 to 2032 to reach USD 2585.98 billion by 2032.

3D Printed Dental Brace Market Demand: The market is likely to be worth US$ 395.6 million in 2024 and is expected to be valued at US$ 633.9 million by 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the market is projected to evolve at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%.

Cancer Registry Software Market Growth: The market is projected to be worth US$ 87.4 million in 2024. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 236.0 million by 2034. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Biomarker Market Trends: Sales of pulmonary fibrosis biomarkers are expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034. The market is projected to increase from US$ 4,353.0 million in 2024 to US$ 6,538.4 million by 2034.

PCSK9 Inhibitor Market Development: Exhibiting a y-o-y growth of 21.5%, the global market size is estimated to reach US$ 2,733.7 million in 2024. It will likely expand at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period, with total sales of PCSK9 inhibitors reaching US$ 15,140.3 million by 2034.

Laboratory Information System Market Outlook: global size is expected to reach US$ 2,166.3 million in 2024. Driven by a projected 5.3% CAGR over the next decade, the market is set to attain a valuation of US$ 3,620.3 million by 2034.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Overview: The market is projected to be worth US$ 4.5 billion in 2024. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 8.5 billion by 2034. The market is further expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solution Market Forecast: The market is estimated to be worth US$ 2.4 billion by 2034 and is likely to be valued at US$ 807.2 million in 2024. According to the estimates, the demand for anatomic pathology track and trace solutions is projected to clock an 11.5% CAGR until 2034.

Cell Isolation Market Opportunity: The market is estimated at US$ 5.1 billion by 2024. The market valuation is expected to be US$ 19.1 billion by 2034, registering an impressive CAGR of 14.1%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube