Dragonfly Energy Expands Market Share with RV Giant Forest River

The RV Manufacturer’s New OGV Luxury Coach Division to Include Dragonfly Energy Lithium Batteries Standard on All Units

Dragonfly Energy Battle Born Batteries now come as factory installed standard equipment on all new OGV Luxury Coach units.



OGV Luxury Coach is the third Forest River, Inc. brand to include Battle Born Batteries as standard or optional equipment for customers.

This is the latest partnership in an ever-growing list of RV brands to implement Dragonfly Energy lithium batteries as standard equipment.



RENO, Nev., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), maker of Battle Born Batteries® and an industry leader in energy storage, announces a new partnership with OGV Luxury Coach, a new division of Forest River Inc., a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Company (NYSE: BRK.B), to provide Battle Born lithium batteries as standard equipment on all OGV units. Dragonfly Energy is the exclusive lithium provider for OGV Luxury Coach, marking the latest in a growing list of recreational vehicle partnerships for which the Company is providing power solutions.

Managed by well-known RV pioneer Tim Gray, the OGV Luxury Coach brand includes custom built Mercedes Sprinter Class B vans, as well as custom Prevost Bus conversions. The high-end brand aims to build premium quality, custom luxury coaches by leaning on Gray’s expertise and Forest River’s industry leadership.

“Dragonfly Energy isn't just a battery manufacturer to us, they're a partner in our commitment to our customers' safety and peace of mind,” Tim Gray, GM at Forest River Inc., said. “For Forest River's newest premium line of coaches, reliability is non-negotiable, and the Battle Born Batteries product consistently delivers – giving our customers the trusted, high quality, and reliable power they need for their increasing energy demands on the road.”

Introduced to the retail public at the 2024 Florida RV Super Show, the new OGV Luxury Coaches use Battle Born Batteries to replace the need for generators, providing customers a quieter, more environmentally friendly and cost-effective power solution. Dragonfly Energy provides a complete power system, highlighted by a large 1080AH (13 kWh) system that includes four heated Battle Born GameChanger 3.0 batteries. Customers can experience extensive off grid power while taking no additional space from the interior of the van thanks to an innovative mounting design that places the power beneath the van itself. In addition, the Battle Born Batteries system integrates seamlessly with the Garmin display, giving customers the ability to monitor and control the power system from inside the cab.

One of the world’s largest RV manufacturers, Forest River, Inc. produces market share leaders in virtually every type of motorized and towable recreational vehicle. With an estimated 40-50% of the RV industry market share, the company has more than 100 plants and over 12,000 employees.

Already, Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born Batteries are included in other Forest River brands, including as standard equipment on Forest River’s FR3 motor coaches, Palomino Pause and as optional equipment on the Coachmen RV Entourage Class C Motorhome. The inclusion of the OGV Luxury Coach brand is the latest addition on a growing list of major recreational vehicle brands and manufacturers who now include Dragonfly Energy's products as standard equipment in various models.

For more information about Battle Born Batteries, visit online. For more information about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

About OGV Luxury Coach

OGV Luxury Coach, managed by Tim Gray – the pioneer of today’s popular custom Class B van category – builds custom Mercedes Sprinter Class B vans, and custom Prevost Bus conversions as part of Forest River, Inc.

Founded in 1996 by Pete Liegl to help more people experience the joy of the outdoors, Forest River, Inc. evolved into the largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles, cargo trailers, pontoon boats, buses, vans, and commercial vehicles in North America. Its recreational portfolio includes market share leaders in towable and motorized RVs, cargo trailers, and pontoon boats. It is the country’s leading supplier of commercial vehicles, and the country’s leading manufacturer of buses and vans for both the private and public sectors. Headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Forest River employs 12,000+ employees in 100+ facilities in more than a half dozen states. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, Forest River is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company.

For more information:

https://www.forestriverinc.com/

http://www.ogvluxurycoach.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a30233a-7ede-4201-a309-1f60dfec8129



