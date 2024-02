Functional Ingredients Market to Reach $23.72B by 2030: Functional Probiotics Drive Growth in Health-Conscious Consumers

Functional Ingredients Market

The Functional Ingredients Market report provides insights on the growing demand for health and wellness products, driving market growth

The Functional Ingredients Market is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for health and wellness products” — SNS insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐ ๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ย is a growing demand for functional foods and beverages that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Probiotics are increasingly incorporated into various food and beverage products to cater to this demand, driving market growth.Market Size-The SNS Insider report indicates that the Functional Ingredients Market was valued at USD 62.88 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 110.57 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) ofย 7.31% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Getย a Report Sample ofย Functional Ingredients Market@ย https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2156 Market Report Scope โ€“The growth of the Functional Ingredients Market is driven by a significant increase in demand for functional probiotics. Probiotics are living organisms that, when consumed in sufficient quantities, can be beneficial for health. Due to their ability to improve the health of the gut, strengthen the immunity system and prevent or treat severe diseases, they are used as an essential ingredient. This is due to increased consumer awareness about the health benefits of functional ingredients, an increase in demand for functional foods and beverages as well as a rise in R&D investments. Moreover, market growth is expected to be driven by the growing number of consumers who are concerned with health and increasing incidences of diseases such as diabetes. Probiotics, vitamins, minerals, fibers and amino acids are the basic functional ingredients.Market Growth Factors โ€“Consumers have become more aware of the health link with diet, which has led to their acceptance of precautionary medicine. The increasing demand for products that contain active ingredients is mainly due to the adoption of preventive health care. The growth of the functional ingredients market is being driven by a growing consumer demand for foods and beverages that are not just providing essential nutrition but also offering health advantages. Innovation in the development of functional food is encouraged by a focus on preventive health care. Several industries are investing in research and development with a view to creating unique solutions focusing on specific health issues through the integration of various functional components, having known medical benefits. In the context of consumer decision making, preventive healthcare can continue to be a central theme. The demand for functional ingredients continues to rise as individuals focus on health and well-being.Segmentation Analysis โ€“With the highest revenue share of 51.7% in 2022, the probiotics segment dominated the market. This is because consumers are becoming more aware of the potential health benefits of probiotics. In their daily diet, consumers continue to seek new ways of taking these vitamins. As a result, products such as yogurt, kefir and probiotic supplements have become increasingly popular in the food and beverage sector. The demand for probiotic ingredients is being driven by the increasing popularity of these products. With the highest revenue share of 44.7% in 2022, the food and beverage sector dominated the market. It is due to vitamins such as minerals, fibers and amino acids that are widely consumed in the food and beverage industry for improving nutrition of foods and providing certain health benefits. The demand for functional foods and beverages will increase as consumers become more aware of their health, which will contribute to product demand in the near future.Key Regional Development โ€“In addition, the demand for sports nutrition in Europe is increasing sharply due to functional ingredients that can contribute to improving physical performance. Companies are working on ingredients that can be used in sports nutrition products, for example amino acids, creatine and betaalanine. As an example, companies are starting to offer supplements containing a combination of ingredients which may help improve muscle mass and strength. With the highest revenue share of 32.2% in 2022, North America dominated the market. Due to the growing demand for fortified foodstuffs and beverages, it is expected that food and beverage products will have a significant share of the North America Functional Ingredient Industry. In view of the growing demand for dietary supplements to improve health and wellbeing, this segment is also expected to experience a significant growth rate over the coming years.Impact of Covid-19 on Functional Ingredients Market :โ€ข The impact of Covid-19 on the functional ingredients market has been significant, with both positive and negative effects observed. On one hand, there has been a surge in demand for functional ingredients that boost immunity and overall health, as consumers are increasingly prioritizing their well-being in the face of the pandemic. This has led to increased sales of products containing ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and antioxidants.โ€ข On the other hand, the pandemic has disrupted supply chains and manufacturing processes, leading to shortages of certain functional ingredients and delays in production. This has resulted in increased prices for some ingredients and challenges for manufacturers in meeting consumer demand.โ€ข Overall, the functional ingredients market is expected to continue growing as consumers become more health-conscious in response to the pandemic. However, companies will need to adapt to changing market conditions and find innovative solutions to overcome challenges posed by Covid-19.Key TakeawayThe main drivers for the growth of the functional ingredients market are increasing health concerns and growing problems related to obesity, diabetes or digestive disorders. In addition, functional ingredients are considered to be ingredients capable of having a positive effect on health in addition to their basic nutritional value. The key drivers for growth are growing demand for functional foods and beverages, as well as rising consumer health consciousness.Functional Ingredients Market Opportunities:โ€ข Increased consumer demand for natural and clean label products: As consumers become more health-conscious and seek out products with recognizable ingredients, there is a growing opportunity for functional ingredients that offer health benefits without artificial additives.โ€ข Expansion into new product categories: Functional ingredients have traditionally been used in supplements and health foods, but there is potential for growth in other product categories such as beverages, snacks, and even personal care products.โ€ข Targeting specific health concerns: With the rise of personalized nutrition, there is an opportunity for functional ingredients to target specific health concerns such as gut health, immunity, and mental well-being.โ€ข Innovation in ingredient sourcing and processing: Advances in technology have made it possible to extract and process functional ingredients in new ways, leading to improved bioavailability and efficacy.โ€ข Collaboration with food manufacturers and retailers: Functional ingredient suppliers can work closely with food manufacturers and retailers to develop innovative products that meet consumer demand for healthier options.Recent Developments -In May 2021, Cargill launched EpiCor, a dry yeast ferment that has been clinically proven to regulate the gut microbiota and strengthen the immune system in studies on dietary supplements. In order to meet the growing demand for sustainable proteins and to deliver new value to its customers, this launch will take place.Buy the Latest Version of this Report@ย https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2156 Table of Contents1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 Japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value chain analysis6. Porterโ€™s 5 forces model7. PEST analysis8. Global Functional Ingredients Market segmentation, By Source:8.1 Natural8.1.1 Animal8.1.2 Microbial8.1.3 Plant8.2 Synthetic9. Global Functional Ingredients Market segmentation, By type:9.1 Probiotics9.2 Proteins & amino acids9.3 Phytochemicals & plant extracts9.4 Prebiotics9.5 Fibers & specialty carbohydrates9.6 Omega-3 fatty acids9.7 Carotenoids9.8 Vitamins9.9 Minerals10. Global Functional Ingredients Market segmentation, By application:10.1 Food10.1.1 Infant food10.1.2 Dairy products10.1.3 Bakery products10.1.4 Confectionery products10.1.5 Snacks10.1.6 Meat & other products10.1.7 Other food applications (breakfast cereal and flours)10.2 Beverages10.2.1 Energy drinks10.2.2 Juices10.2.3 Health drinks11. Global Functional Ingredients Market, by region/ country11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 USA11.2.2 Canada11.2.3 Mexico11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.2 UK11.3.3 France11.3.4 Italy11.3.5 Spain11.3.6 The Netherlands11.3.7 Rest of Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.4.1 Japan11.4.2 South Korea11.4.3 China11.4.4 India11.4.5 Australia11.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific11.5 The Middle East & Africa11.5.1 Israel11.5.2 UAE11.5.3 South Africa11.5.4 Rest11.6 Latin America11.6.1 Brazil11.6.2 Argentina11.6.3 Rest of Latin America12. Company profiles12.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company12.1.1 Financial12.1.2 Products/ Services Offered12.1.3 Swot Analysis12.1.4 The SNS View12.2 Ingredion Incorporated12.3 Golden Grain Group Limited12.4 FMC Corporation12.5 Omega Protein Corporation12.6 NutriBiotic12.7 Cargill Incorporated12.8 Tate & Lyle plc12.9 Roquette Frรจres13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Competitive Bench Marking13.2 Market Share Analysis13.3 Recent Developments14. ConclusionAbout UsSNS Insiderย is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.