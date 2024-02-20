CHEERS Telepathy Unveils Year of the Dragon Edition, Elevating AI-Powered Content Marketing to New Heights

BEIJING, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) ("Cheer Holding," or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, today announced the launch of the new Year of the Dragon Edition of CHEERS Telepathy (the “Dragon Edition”), its cutting-edge, multimodal AI creative platform. This major iteration brings substantial advancements in model architecture, computing power, and content creation capabilities, including painting, text-to-image, image-to-image, commercial scenarios, dialogue, and long-form text generation. With its enhanced features, CHEERS Telepathy sets new standards for the realm of generative AI.

As China's digital economy continues to experience explosive growth, enterprises are increasingly seeking ways to improve marketing efficiency, foster innovation, and drive development. CHEERS Telepathy, a flagship generative AGI application, provides indispensable tools for enhancing efficiency and empowering enterprise growth. Leveraging its powerful data processing capabilities, deep natural language processing (NLP) understanding, and superior intelligent algorithms, CHEERS Telepathy is poised to revolutionize content marketing by enabling highly efficient and personalized content creation.

In today's rapidly evolving landscape, capturing accurate consumer demand trends and cultivating user interest are essential for success. CHEERS Telepathy empowers brands and enterprises to achieve this by autonomously learning and generating creative content. With its unparalleled capabilities, CHEERS Telepathy opens up new possibilities for intelligent and personalized content marketing, enabling enterprises to redefine their brand stories, accurately grasp consumer needs and emotions, and seamlessly integrate brand concepts and sentiments into every creative design. The result is a deeper connection between brands and consumers, leading to superior marketing results in customer acquisition, conversion rates, and post-link propagation.

The Dragon Edition introduces four generative strategies designed to assist brands in acquiring new users, nurturing user interest, penetrating search channels, and optimizing conversion rates. By guiding users to gain in-depth knowledge of the brand, CHEERS Telepathy establishes a profound connection and fosters brand loyalty and positive subsequent actions. This transformation focuses not only on capturing attention but also on building meaningful interactions, fostering a closer relationship between brands and their target audience, and ultimately driving improved brand awareness, increased user loyalty, and higher conversion rates.

In the fast-paced and dynamic competitive market, the ability to harness AI application tools effortlessly has become paramount for enterprises. CHEERS Telepathy excels in this regard, streamlining complex processes and enabling rapid and effective generation of required materials and assets for brands. By reducing decision-making costs and trial-and-error expenses, CHEERS Telepathy empowers enterprises to allocate resources more efficiently, allowing them to concentrate on strategic decision-making and innovative work, ultimately enhancing overall operational efficiency.

As AI technology continues to evolve, enterprises are increasingly recognizing the transformative value of generative AGI. They seek flexible, fast, and personalized work patterns, which can be achieved through advanced AI technologies and application tools. CHEERS Telepathy remains at the forefront of empowering enterprises and brands in the era of artificial intelligence.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates “platforms, applications, technology, and industry” into a cohesive system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.

Cheer Holding’s portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as Polaris Intelligent Cloud, CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Open Data Platform, CHEERS Video, CHEERS e-Mall, CheerReal, CheerCar, CheerChat, CHEERS Fresh Group-Buying E-commerce Platform, Digital Innovation Research Institute, CHEERS Livestreaming, variety show series, IP short video matrix, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend “online/offline” and “virtual/reality” elements.

With “CHEERS+” at the core of Cheer Holding’s ecosystem, the Company is committed to consolidating and strengthening its core competitiveness, and achieving long-term sustainable and scalable growth.

For more information, please visit http://ir.gsmg.co/.

