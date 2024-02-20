Enthusiast Gaming Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Pocket Gamer Connects London with Largest Event Ever

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), the leading gaming and media company in North America, is pleased to announce that its flagship event, Pocket Gamer Connects (“PGC”) London 2024, set records as its largest event to date. The show marked the start of the 10th anniversary of PGC events and surpassed all previous shows on a number of key metrics, with over 2,600 attendees representing more than 1,300 companies from 65 countries.



Over 290 industry thought leaders shared their insights on the most relevant topics in gaming during the event’s 29-track conference schedule, panel discussions, and presentations, including in-depth discussions on the impact of generative AI on the future of gaming, and thousands of meetings were coordinated between attendees, including over 5,000 meetings through PGC’s official online MeetToMatch platform. Companies represented by featured speakers included AppLovin, Data.Ai, Xbox, Roblox, Supercell, and Tencent, amongst others. Key sponsors of the event included TikTok, Digital Turbine, Xsolla, Data.Ai, Meta, and Unity.

"The PG Connects London conference was our 10th anniversary show and the biggest to date on just about every metric," commented Chris James, CEO of Steel Media, a subsidiary of Enthusiast Gaming. "We had more publishers, developers and sponsors than ever before and brought together the very biggest names in the industry, including leading games publishers King, Supercell, Epic, Miniclip, Scopely Netease, and Playrix, plus leading platforms and industry services such as TikTok, Microsoft, Roblox, Sony, Samsung, Unity, Meta, Data.Ai, Applovin, and Digital Turbine, among many others. Together with our successful fringe events for investors, publishers and indie developers, PGC London has been a great way to start the year - next stops San Francisco, Dubai, Cologne, and Helsinki!"

As the leading international B2B conference series for the global games industry, PGC has hosted 42 conferences across 9 countries, welcomed over 50,000 delegates and facilitated 100,000 business meetings, creating a venue for over $1 billion in deals during its first 10 years.

The next PGC event is set to take place in San Francisco on March 18-19, 2024, at The Hibernia, immediately preceding GDC 2024, with PGC San Francisco expected to include speakers from Netflix, United Airlines, Sony Pictures, Xsolla, and Digital Turbine, among others.

More information on PGC events can be found at pgconnects.com.

About Pocket Gamer Connects

Routinely covering topics like PC, web3, XR and AI, the PGC events feature multiple tracks covering critical issues for games professionals, from latest industry trends and technical insights, to new ways to monetize and future growth opportunities. Attendees represent every sector from students and independent developers to publishers and platform holders.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming – Felicia DellaFortuna, Chief Financial Officer

Investors: FNK IR – Rob Fink & Matt Chesler, CFA, investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

