DIH Reports First Half Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

NORWELL, Mass., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIH Holding US, Inc. ("DIH")(NASDAQ:DHAI), a leading global robotics and virtual reality (“VR”) technology provider in the rehabilitation and human performance industry, today reported financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023.

Recent Highlights

  • Revenue of $27.3 million for the 6 months end September 30, 2023, representing growth of 57.7% over the prior year period
  • Revenue from device sales in the 6 months end September 30, 2023 increased by 73.9%
  • Publicly listed on Nasdaq Global Markets following completion of the business combination with Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp (ATAK) on February 7, 2024
  • Introduction of the Armeo®Spring Pro to the upper extremity device portfolio

“We are very pleased with the Company’s performance in the first half of Fiscal Year 2024 as we’re continuing to penetrate new and existing markets, seeing strong growth momentum throughout the first two quarters after strong growth in the prior year,” said Jason Chen, Chairman and CEO of DIH. “I’m excited by the significant growth opportunities ahead of us as we begin to operate as a publicly traded company; and look forward to connecting with the many valued stakeholders in DIH’s mission to advance our vision for a transformative rehabilitative care model.”

First Half 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2023 increased by $10.0 million, or 57.7%, to $27.3 million from $17.3 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The overall increase was primarily due to a net increase in devices sold of $9.0 million, or 73.9%, which consisted of an increase in sales to third-party customers. The increase in devices revenue was driven by higher sales volume in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Services revenue represented an increase of $0.8 million, up 16.1% compared to the prior period. Other revenues represented an increase of $0.2 million, up 76.1% compared to the prior period.

Changes in foreign currency exchange rates had a favorable impact on our combined net sales in six months ended September 30, 2023, resulting in an increase of approximately $0.7 million. This was mainly driven by fluctuations in Euro valuations throughout the period.

Cost of sales for the six months ended September 30, 2023 increased by $7.7 million, or 109.7%, to $14.7 million from $7.0 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The Cost of Goods for device sales increased by $5.0 million, which is directly correlates to the increase in device sales and related margins remained relatively constant in local currency. The additional increase in cost of sales is mainly driven by an increase of $0.7 million in inventory reserve for slow moving parts as well as $2 million services parts costs.

Selling, general and administrative expense for the six months ended September 30, 2023 increased by $1.8 million, or 15.8%, to $13.7 million from $11.8 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to professional service and IT costs increase of $2.5 million related to audit, legal and other professional services in preparation for the anticipated business combination with ATAK and becoming a publicly listed company, and investment in finance capacity in preparation for public company reporting obligations, and offset by decreases in bad debt allowance and overhead expenses.

Research and development costs for the six months ended September 30, 2023 decreased by $0.1 million, or 2.4%, to $3.8 million from $3.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in consulting costs, research and development materials and services of $0.3 million offset by slight increase in personnel expenses of $0.2 million.

As of September 30, 2023 DIH’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $2.0 million.

About DIH Holding US, Inc.

DIH stands for the vision to “Deliver Inspiration & Health” to improve the functioning of millions of people with disability and functional impairments. DIH is a global solution provider in blending innovative robotic and virtual reality (“VR”) technologies with clinical integration and insights. Built through the mergers of global-leading niche technologies providers, DIH is positioning itself as a transformative total smart solutions provider and consolidator in a largely fragmented and manual-labor-driven industry.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

This press release contains certain statements which are not historical facts, which are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include certain statements made with respect to the business combination, the services offered by DIH and the markets in which it operates, and DIH’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions provided for illustrative purposes only, and projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political and business conditions; the inability of the parties to consummate the proposed business combination or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, including as a result of a delay in consummating the potential transaction or difficulty in integrating the businesses of DIH; the inability to maintain the listing of the DIH’s securities on Nasdaq; costs related to the proposed business combination; While DIH may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, DIH specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact
Greg Chodaczek
332-895-3230
Investor.relations@dih.com


 
DIH HOLDING US, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED) (in thousands)
 
    As of September 30,
2023 		    As of March 31,
2023		  
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,987     $ 5,560  
Restricted cash     501       415  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $901 and $1,771, respectively     4,891       6,079  
Inventories, net     8,170       6,121  
Promissory note - related party     405        
Due from related party     119       7,400  
Other current assets     5,611       5,210  
Total current assets     21,684       30,785  
Property, and equipment, net     632       826  
Capitalized software, net     2,293       2,203  
Other intangible assets, net     380       380  
Operating lease, right-of-use assets, net     4,887       3,200  
Deferred tax assets           1  
Other assets     46       39  
Total assets   $ 29,922     $ 37,434  
Liabilities and Equity (Deficit)            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 5,638     $ 3,200  
Employee compensation     3,684       3,678  
Due to related party           7,322  
Current maturities of long-term debt     1,472       1,514  
Revolving credit facilities     10,931       12,976  
Current portion of deferred revenue     8,992       9,374  
Current portion of long-term operating lease     1,675       1,255  
Advance payments from customers     9,918       6,878  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     12,692       12,411  
Total current liabilities     55,002       58,608  
Long-term debt, net of current maturities           489  
Non-current deferred revenues     3,906       2,282  
Long-term operating lease     3,238       1,970  
Deferred tax liabilities     409       391  
Other non-current liabilities     3,281       2,748  
Total liabilities   $ 65,836     $ 66,488  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 15)            
Equity (Deficit):            
Net parent company investment     (39,093 )     (32,977 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     3,179       3,923  
Total (deficit)   $ (35,914 )   $ (29,054 )
Total liabilities and (deficit)   $ 29,922     $ 37,434  

See accompanying notes to the condensed combined financial statements.
 


DIH HOLDING US, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED) (in thousands)
 
    For the Six Months Ended September 30,
    2023       2022  
Revenue   $ 27,314       $ 17,325  
Cost of sales     14,736         7,028  
               
Gross profit     12,578         10,297  
Operating expenses:              
Selling, general, and administrative expense     13,713         11,837  
Research and development     3,763         3,857  
Total operating expenses     17,476         15,694  
Operating loss     (4,898 )       (5,397 )
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense     (500 )       (411 )
Other income (expense), net     (430 )       325  
Total other income (expense)     (930 )       (86 )
Loss before income taxes     (5,828 )       (5,483 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     278         (34 )
Net loss   $ (6,106 )     $ (5,449 )

See accompanying notes to the condensed combined financial statements.


 
DIH HOLDING US, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED) (in thousands)
 
    For the Six Months Ended September 30,  
    2023   2022  
Net loss   $ (6,106 )   $ (5,449 )
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:            
Foreign currency translation adjustments     (314 )     1,486  
Pension liability adjustments     (430 )     (226 )
Other comprehensive (loss) income     (744 )     1,260  
Comprehensive loss   $ (6,850 )   $ (4,189 )

See accompanying notes to the condensed combined financial statements.


 
DIH HOLDING US, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (DEFICIT)
(UNAUDITED) (in thousands)
 
    Net Parent
Company
Investment		     Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		       Total Equity
(Deficit)		  
Balance, March 31, 2022   $ (30,503 )   $ 4,081       $ (26,422 )
Net loss     (5,449 )     -         (5,449 )
Other comprehensive income, net of tax     -       1,260         1,260  
Net transactions with parent     (4 )     -         (4 )
Balance, September 30, 2022   $ (35,956 )   $ 5,341       $ (30,615 )
                     
    Net Parent
Company
Investment		     Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		       Total Equity
(Deficit)		  
Balance, March 31, 2023   $ (32,977 )   $ 3,923       $ (29,054 )
Net loss     (6,106 )     -           (6,106 )
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax     -       (744 )         (744 )
Net transactions with parent     (10 )     -         (10 )
Balance, September 30, 2023   $ (39,093 )   $ 3,179       $ (35,914 )

See accompanying notes to the condensed combined financial statements.


 
DIH HOLDING US, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INTERIM CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED) (in thousands)
 
    For the Six Months Ended September 30,  
    2023     2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net loss   $ (6,106 )   $ (5,449 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     211       235  
Allowance for doubtful accounts     (870 )     97  
Allowance for inventory obsolescence     708       (121 )
Gain on disposal of fixed assets     -       (3 )
Pension contributions     (324 )     (296 )
Pension (income) expense     136       (245 )
Foreign exchange (gain) loss     428       (320 )
Noncash lease expense     1,000       935  
Noncash interest expense     2       68  
Deferred income tax     12       (89 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:           -  
Accounts receivable     2,004       1,996  
Inventories     (2,470 )     (1,568 )
Due from related parties     -       (60 )
Due to related parties     -       (1 )
Other assets     (150 )     (916 )
Operating lease liabilities     (898 )     (798 )
Accounts payable     1,840       754  
Employee compensation     (81 )     316  
Other liabilities     74       424  
Deferred revenue     1,604       206  
Advance payments from customers     2,992       7,847  
Accrued expense and other current liabilities     (2 )     735  
Net cash provided by operating activities     110       3,747  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property and equipment     (49 )     (15 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment     62       -  
Payments to related party for promissory note     (405 )     -  
Net cash used in investing activities     (392 )     (15 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Payments on credit facilities     (2,679 )     (1,462 )
Payments on long term debt     (625 )     (465 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (3,304 )     (1,927 )
Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents     99       (262 )
Net decrease in cash, and cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (3,487 )     1,543  
Cash, and cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of year     5,975       3,687  
Cash, and cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of year   $ 2,488     $ 5,230  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of year   $ 1,987     $ 4,832  
Restricted cash - end of year     501       398  
Total cash, and cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of year   $ 2,488     $ 5,230  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:            
  Interest paid   $ 498     $ 346  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activity:            
  Settlement of related party receivables and payables   $ 7,322     $ -  

See accompanying notes to the condensed combined financial statements.



