Zighra Awarded Contract with Canadian Coast Guard: Showcasing Multi-Sensor Fusion and AI for automated threat detection and situational awareness.

OTTAWA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zighra, the leading provider of explainable artificial intelligence solutions and cybersecurity, announced a new contract with the Canadian Coast Guard for its GenesysInsights platform. This state-of-the-art technology will enhance the safety and security of Canada’s maritime territories by providing a previously unattainable level of analysis.



By combining the powers of AI interpretability and multi-sensor fusion, GenesysInsights offers unparalleled automated threat detection and comprehensive situational awareness in maritime environments. The platform synthesises information from Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals and terrestrial and space-based AIS data helping to significantly contribute to the Canadian Coast Guard’s capabilities in detecting and responding to maritime threats. This initiative is part of the Innovative Solutions Canada program.





Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) technology, integral to a range of critical applications from military operations guidance to everyday smartphone navigation, has been a major driver of commercial advancement. Despite its widespread utility, the susceptibility of these systems to manipulation presents significant threats, including unauthorized vessel activities and sophisticated cyber-attacks like jamming and spoofing.

GenesysInsights will transform the security of government infrastructure and operations, ensuring a cyber-secure digital environment across land, sea, and space. The platform leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze a vast array of sensor data inputs. By monitoring ship movements and communications alongside satellite signal integrity, GenesysInsights will detect unusual patterns or anomalies indicative of potential risks. The complex analyses required to make swift, informed decisions in critical situations are finally transparent and comprehensible for operational personnel.

"We are excited about our continued collaboration with the Canadian Coast Guard," says Deepak Dutt, CEO of Zighra. "The GenesysInsights platform reflects our commitment to developing versatile and powerful cybersecurity solutions, proactively anticipating and mitigating threats by uniting multi-sensor data fusion with AI. It's a significant step towards ensuring a safer maritime domain."

This pilot project will deliver:

Enhanced Situational Awareness: A significant improvement in real-time monitoring and analysis of maritime activities, bolstering safety and security across Canada’s maritime waterways.

Advanced Threat Detection and Response: Elevated capabilities to quickly detect and respond to maritime threats, including sophisticated cyber-attacks.

Operational Intelligence and Alerting: An integrated operational command system with automated alerts to enhance decision-making and coordination.



The successful implementation of GenesysInsights for the Canadian Coast Guard could pave the way for broader adoption across various critical infrastructure sectors, with compelling use cases in aviation, ground transportation, logistics, space operations, and national security.

About Zighra

Zighra is a leading innovator in the field of cybersecurity, pioneering the development and deployment of explainable artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. With a focus on advancing security technologies, Zighra’s mission is to empower organizations and governments to safeguard digital and physical assets in an increasingly connected world. Zighra is dedicated to creating a cyber-secure future through technology that understands and adapts to the complex dynamics of human and machine interactions.

For a deeper dive into how GenesysInsights is revolutionizing maritime security, or to explore potential cybersecurity solutions for your organization powered by Explainable AI, please reach out to:

Vipin Menon

Zighra Inc.

+1 613-663-9090

https://zighra.com/genesysinsights



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eff7d8bc-e5d7-4abe-b5be-ffa8c4a75a33