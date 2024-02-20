Climb Channel Solutions and Global Technologies Join Forces

Setting The Stage for Diversity and Inclusion in the Emerging IT Distribution Marketplace

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announces partnership with Global Technologies, a premier business and information technology company committed to empowering customers to unlock, expand, and accelerate the value of their digital assets.



This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for both Climb Channel Solutions and Global Technologies. By joining forces, the two companies aim to create a diverse and robust offering in the IT channel regarding emerging technologies and markets that will not only benefit their vendors, resellers, and managed service providers (MSPs) but will also have a profound impact on both companies.

The Climb Channel Solutions and Global Technologies partnership focuses on creating a significant impact on business inclusion in the emerging distribution market. In an industry where innovation thrives on varied perspective and opportunities, this collaboration is poised to be a game-changer and a disruptor in distribution.

The significance of this partnership extends beyond the expansion of products, services offerings, and selling territories. The need for solutions provided by diverse voices and perspectives is critical for digital transformation and enabling our customers to scale and grow. As a minority owned business Global Technologies adds a valuable and crucial dimension to Climb Channel Solutions offerings.

Climb’s global presence in distribution and extensive line card with over 100 emerging brands will significantly increase Global Technologies’ offerings to their clients. This partnership will immediately expand Global Technologies’ reach from North America, LATAM, and beyond to the UK, EMEA and beyond.

"When I saw how committed Global Technologies is to exceeding customer expectations and how they deliver client first solutions I knew this was going to be a great partnership," says Dale Foster, CEO at Climb Channel Solutions. "Combining our high touch business practices, increasing our offerings, and specifically providing an innovative and diverse marketplace. This partnership will allow both companies to reach a wider audience with our vendor partners along with additional technology solutions for our customers.

"I am very pleased to announce our partnership with Climb Channel Solutions. This collaboration symbolizes the strategic importance of business inclusion, as it brings together our unique perspectives, agility, and innovation with the global reach, resources, and expertise of our esteemed partner,” says Eric Kelly, Chairman at Global Technologies. “Together, we will redefine the landscape of IT distribution, create opportunities for underrepresented communities worldwide, drive innovation, empower businesses, and leave an indelible mark on the IT industry."

Those interested in learning more about how to expand your business with the Climb Channel Solutions and Global Technologies partnership should contact Michael Bernstein at Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 Ext. 7245, or by email at Michber@ClimbCS.com.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies is a leading minority-owned IT distribution company dedicated to providing emerging technology solutions and services. Global Technologies specializes in a wide range of IT products, software, and serves businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies with a strong commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and equality in business. Founded with the vision of bridging the digital divide, the company aims to empower underrepresented communities by providing them with cutting-edge technology to thrive in today's rapidly changing digital landscape. With decades of industry experience, a robust network of trusted suppliers, and a team of exceptional professionals, Global Technologies’ comprehensive IT solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of its diverse client base. Learn more at www.gtglobaltech.com or call 1-877-503-6848.

