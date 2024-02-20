Marimaca Appoints Solange González as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI) is pleased to welcome Ms. Solange González as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, based in the Company’s Santiago, Chile office.

Ms. González is a legal executive with nearly 20 years of experience advising Chilean and international companies across Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), securities law, corporate governance, commercial law and corporate law. Prior to joining Marimaca, Ms. González served as Executive Legal Manager, M&A and Corporate Finance at the Falabella Group, one of Chile’s largest multinational retail businesses. Prior to this, Ms. González spent 11 years at Carey, one of Chile’s leading law firms, advising local and international clients on M&A, financing and commercial transactions. While at Carey, Ms. González spent six months as a visiting attorney at Fasken Toronto in the Global Mining Team.

Ms. González holds an Masters of Law (LLM) in Corporate Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science, a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the Universidad de Chile, and a Certificate in Mining Law from Osgoode Hall Law School at York University.

Hayden Locke, President and CEO of Marimaca Copper Corp. states:

“We are excited to welcome Solange to the Team as we continue to advance the Marimaca Project toward first production. Solange brings a wealth of local and international legal experience to Marimaca and adds significant depth to our in-country management team as we continue to build-out our local business”

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, uncertainties relating to regulatory procedure and timing for permitting reviews, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the annual information form of the Company dated March 27, 2023 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.