Ducommun to Participate in Citi’s Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) announced today that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer will participate in the upcoming Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on February 21, 2024. A fireside chat will be held at 11:20 a.m. Eastern.

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website at www.ducommun.com when available. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com. Institutional investors are welcome to contact Citi to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com.

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer
657.335.3665, SMookerji@ducommun.com


