Space Traffic Management Market is Likely to Increase At a Significantly High CAGR by 2030

Space Traffic Management Market

By application, the communication segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate within the forecast period.

Advent of satellite life extension vehicles, surge in number of space debris and overlapping space orbits, and space-based connectivity initiative drive the global space traffic management market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Space Traffic Management Market was accounted for $11.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to garner $22.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. Introduction of satellite life extension vehicles, increase in number of space debris and overlapping space orbits, and space-based connectivity initiative have boosted the growth of the global space traffic management market. In addition, the reduced launch cost due to advent of re-usable rockets and adoption of smallsats and cubeasts would open new opportunities in the future.

The space traffic management industry holds a great potential in the near future to the rise in global launch activates. Initiative taken by major companies, public consortium and government authorities to place satellite constellation in low Earth orbit in efforts to establish a comprehensive communication network will notably raise the demand of space traffic management system. Reducing the space debris present in outer-space and effectively maneuvering operational satellite to ensure safe operations will become primary concern, supporting business opportunities within the market.

Based on application, the communication segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.79% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes analysis of other segments such as earth observation, navigation, global positioning systems, and surveillance, technology development and education, and others.

Factors such as space based connectivity, satellite life vehicle extension programs, and internal co-operation between nations to agree on data sharing polices are some of the primary drivers supporting the business opportunities over coming years. Initiatives taken by several regulatory bodies such as European Commission, United Nations Office For Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and other U.S. federal departments to increase transparency about space operations across nations considering outer space a limited resource will promote orientation of space traffic management system. Companies such as Lockheed Martin, L3Harris and Airbus among other have started offering innovative solution to address the rising threat of space debris and cater the consumer demand of effective space operations. Reduced launch cost due to introduction of re-usable rockets, adoption of smallsats and cubeasts, and rise in used of satellites for establishing communication constellations, and research and development on personal level has generated the demand of end to end space operations service provides, supporting business augmentation.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐋𝟑𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐊𝐚𝐲𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧, 𝐁𝐨𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐆𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧, 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐛 𝐀𝐁, 𝐁𝐀𝐄 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐮𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global space traffic management market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Introduction of satellite life extension vehicles, increase in number of space debris and overlapping space orbits, and space-based connectivity initiative have boosted the growth of the global space traffic management market. In addition, the reduced launch cost due to advent of re-usable rockets and adoption of smallsats and cubeasts would open new opportunities in the future.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the communication segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By end use, the commercial segment leads the space traffic management market during the forecast period.

By orbit, LEO segment leads the market during the forecast period.

By activity, the space debris remediation is forecasted to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

