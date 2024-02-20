NorthWest Copper Announces Appointment of Investor Relations Consultant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained the services of David Jan Consulting (“Consultant”) to provide investor relations services at an hourly rate on a month-to-month basis effective immediately. The Consultant is at arm’s length to NorthWest, has no relationship with the Company except under this contract, and no current interest in the Company.



David Jan, CPA, CA, has over 30 years of progressively senior financial management experience with numerous natural resource public companies. For the past 18 years, he has been either an in-house or external investor relations professional helping public mining companies, including Western Coal, Nevsun Resources, Entrée Resources, Ridgeline Minerals, Element 29 Resources, and Vior Inc., tell their investment story.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a copper-gold explorer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

