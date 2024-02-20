Brunswick Corporation Reports Record Performance at the 2024 Miami International Boat Show

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and its many industry-leading brands have returned from another record-setting performance at the Miami International Boat Show. During the five-day event, the Company saw record sales for some of its boat brands, continued strong outboard engine share, and an unprecedented number of awards for its products, brands, and teams.

Some of the many notable highlights of the show for Brunswick were:

Boston Whaler set an all-time Miami show retail revenue record, increasing sales mid double digits vs. 2023, including the very successful launch of the 365 Conquest which was well-received by consumers and channel partners. The 2024 show also marked the highest unit sales number for Whaler since before the pandemic.

set an all-time Miami show retail revenue record, increasing sales mid double digits vs. 2023, including the very successful launch of the which was well-received by consumers and channel partners. The 2024 show also marked the highest unit sales number for Whaler since before the pandemic. Sea Ray reported the highest unit sales and retail revenue at the show since before the pandemic, with unit sales up more than 25 percent vs. 2023, including particularly strong orders for its Sundancer models.

reported the highest unit sales and retail revenue at the show since before the pandemic, with unit sales up more than 25 percent vs. 2023, including particularly strong orders for its Sundancer models. For the sixth consecutive year, Mercury Marine had more outboard engines than any other manufacturer at the show, achieving significantly more than half of all outboards across the multiple show venues and in excess of 60 percent of all outboards 150hp and above.

had more outboard engines than any other manufacturer at the show, achieving significantly more than half of all outboards across the multiple show venues and in excess of 60 percent of all outboards 150hp and above. Navico Group remains a partner to more than 90 percent of exhibitors at the Miami Boat Show and reported strong interest in its new and industry-leading Simrad ® NSX ® ULTRAWIDE multi-function display.

remains a partner to more than 90 percent of exhibitors at the Miami Boat Show and reported strong interest in its new and industry-leading multi-function display. Flite exhibited as part of Brunswick and Mercury for the first time and launched the Flite AIR and AIR PRO , a new line of lower-cost models designed to make e-foiling accessible to a broader market. Initial response to the new products has been very positive.

exhibited as part of Brunswick and Mercury for the first time and launched the , a new line of lower-cost models designed to make e-foiling accessible to a broader market. Initial response to the new products has been very positive. Brunswick won a record 16 awards during the show highlighting innovation, customer satisfaction and marketing excellence, including: three NMMA Innovation Awards, two for Boston Whaler (365 Conquest and 210 Vantage) and another for the Mercury Racing 500R; five CSI awards; and eight Neptune Marketing Awards. Prior to the show, the Veer V13 won a Boating Magazine Boat of the Year award, which was officially presented at the Show.

“Once again, Miami proved to be an outstanding show for Brunswick and our brands, with strong sales, impressive outboard engine share, and successful new product launches that advance our ACES strategy,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “We are encouraged by the early season shows and I am very proud of the outstanding work of our teams around the world and their exceptional early accomplishments as we enter the 2024 season.”

Also, on display in Miami for the first time were: Mercury Marine’s full Avator electric outboard portfolio, including the 75e and 110e which were launched earlier in 2024; Mercury’s Joystick Piloting system for Single-Engine Vessels ; Boston Whaler’s new 210 Vantage model, and the new Trophy Pilothouse and Explorer models, which were all very well-received.

