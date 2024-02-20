Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,285 in the last 365 days.

Tower Semiconductor to Attend the Susquehanna Technology Conference in New York

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, February 20, 2024 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/ TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced that its President, Dr. Marco Racanelli, will attend the Susquehanna Technology Conference on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The conference will take place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York. At the conference, there will be an opportunity for investors to meet one-on-one with management. Interested investors should contact the conference organizers or email the investor relations team at towersemi@kcsa.com.


About Tower Semiconductor         

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), photonics, and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns two facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo, a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy, shared with ST as well as a 300mm capacity corridor in Intel’s New Mexico factory. For more information, please visit www.towersemi.com

For more information regarding Tower Semiconductor:

Noit Levy
Investor Relations
noitle@towersemi.com
+972 74 737 7556

David Hanover
KCSA Strategic Communications

towersemi@kcsa.com
212-682-6300

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Tower Semiconductor to Attend the Susquehanna Technology Conference in New York

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more