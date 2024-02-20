Over 1,000 Sleep Specialists, 800 Centers Prescribe Zzoma® for Mild to Moderate Positional OSA as a CPAP Alternative

Zzoma: A Preferred CPAP Alternative for Mild to Moderate Positional OSA – Chosen by 1,000+ Specialists & 800 Centers

I am pleased to offer Zzoma to our patients looking for an alternative to CPAP, Zzoma has been well-received by our patients, and we have seen significant improvements in their sleep quality.” — Lyron, Deputy CEO at Delaware Sleep Disorder Centers, LLC.

PHILADELPHIA, PA , USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep Specialists, LLC, the manufacturer of Zzoma®, the FDA-cleared positional therapy device for mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), announced a significant milestone today. More than 1,000 sleep specialists across the United States are now prescribing Zzoma to their patients, and over 800 sleep clinics are actively offering it as an alternative to traditional CPAP therapy.

“Reaching this important milestone demonstrates the growing recognition and trust that sleep specialists have in Zzoma as an effective and comfortable treatment option for their patients experiencing mild to moderate positional OSA,” said Michael J. Markus, PhD, Executive Director at Sleep Specialists, LLC. “We are proud to collaborate with these dedicated healthcare professionals to offer patients a non-invasive, and patient-preferred alternative to CPAP.”

Zzoma offers several advantages over traditional CPAP therapy, including:

• Non-invasive: Zzoma gently guides sleepers into healthier sleep positions without the need for masks or hoses.

• Comfortable and user-friendly: Patients simply wear a small, lightweight device on their back while they sleep.

• Clinically proven effectiveness: Zzoma has been shown to be as effective as CPAP in treating mild to moderate OSA.

The growing adoption of Zzoma by sleep specialists and clinics underscores the significant unmet need for alternative OSA treatment options. With over 25 million Americans suffering from OSA, and many finding CPAP challenging to use, Zzoma offers a welcome solution for many patients.

About Sleep Specialists, LLC

Sleep Specialists, LLC is a rapidly growing medical device company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for sleep-related disorders. Their flagship product, Zzoma, is a clinically proven, FDA-cleared positional therapy device for mild to moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Sleep Specialists is experiencing substantial momentum, marked by:

• Strategic partnerships expanding access to Zzoma.

• Investment in US manufacturing, ensuring product availability and domestic production.

• International expansion, reaching new markets with their effective solution.

• Over 1,000 physicians and 800 sleep centers prescribing Zzoma, demonstrating growing recognition of its value in treating OSA patients.

About Delaware Sleep Disorder Centers, LLC

Offering services at seven locations in the State of Delaware, Delaware Sleep Disorder Centers, LLC is a premier provider of diagnostic sleep studies and comprehensive treatment for the full spectrum of sleep disorders. Led by experienced professionals in the field of sleep medicine, the center is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through state-of-the-art technology and individualized patient care.