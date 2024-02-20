Beyond Horizons: Aerial Imaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast-2030

Aerial Imaging Market

The need for land mapping is growing prominently across the world with Asia-Pacific exhibiting the highest growth rate

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aerial Imaging Market by Application (Geospatial Mapping, Disaster Management, Energy and Resource Management, Surveillance and Monitoring, Urban Planning and Others), End User (Government, Military and Defense, Energy, Agriculture and Forestry, Civil Engineering, Media and Entertainment, and Commercial), and Platform (Fixed Wing Aircraft, Helicopter, UAV and Drone and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global aerial imaging industry generated $2.26 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $8.52 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The need for land mapping is growing prominently across the world with Asia-Pacific exhibiting the highest growth rate. The traditional solutions such as, control point method, triangulation, trilateration, compass, transits, metal tapes, and others are proving inefficient for the estimation and planning of land & natural resources. In such scenarios, aerial imaging services have emerged as an effective tool for disaster management, forest & natural resource management, and entertainment projects. The use of technologically advanced mapping software, camera solutions, unmanned vehicles, and sensors reduces the risks associated with cost estimation, wastage of materials, project completion, and conflict resolution during every stage of project management.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in demand for aerial imaging in varied commercial applications, surge in use of aerial imaging for disaster risk reduction & prevention, and use of aerial imaging technology in setting up 5G infrastructure drive the growth of the global aerial imaging market. However, inaccuracy in image data collection and rise in concerns over cyber-security and data security regarding drones hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for aerial imaging for urban planning and rise in incorporation of augmented reality (AR) with drones present new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on end user, the Government segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to one-fifth of the global aerial imaging market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to application such as land mapping, environmental protection, disaster management, GIS updates, urban development, homeland security, and public safety. However, the civil engineering segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is because it allows companies do real-time monitoring of construction projects.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global aerial imaging market, owing to high adoption of aerial imagery among government and military agencies in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period, increase adoption of aerial imaging in various end use sectors in the region.

The application of aerial imaging is influenced by its increased implementation across various verticals, surge in use of aerial imaging for disaster risk reduction and prevention, and use of aerial imaging technology in setting up 5G infrastructure. However, rising concerns over cyber-security and data security in drones and emergence of satellite imagery solutions restricts their adoption.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By Application, the geospatial mapping segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By end user, agriculture and forestry segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

By platform, the UAV and Drone segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

By region, North America dominated the global aerial imaging market in 2020 in terms of market share.

