Driving Innovation : The $489.8 Billion Hybrid Electric Car Market Projections by 2032 Exclusive Report by AMR

Hybrid Electric Car Industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hybrid Electric Car Market," The hybrid electric car market was valued at $229.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $489.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The global hybrid electric car market has seen strong growth in recent years due to increase in demand for efficient transportation, strengthening emission norms and increased research and development activities.

🔰𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14585

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hybrid electric car market due to the growing car ownership in the Asia-Pacific region, along with government support for the adoption of hybrid vehicles.

However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the review period due to technological advancement and growing income level in the region.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The global hybrid electric car market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by strengthening emission norms, increase in demand for efficient transportation, and surge in R&D activities. Hybrid electric cars, designed to offer high fuel efficiency and performance, play a pivotal role in the modern transportation landscape.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐥 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on the powertrain, the parallel hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the global hybrid electric car market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the combined hybrid segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5%, owing to combined hybrid ability to offer the driver to switch between engine and electric motor at any given time, this ability is increasing the demand for combined hybrids, which are extensively being used in performance cars and luxury cars.

🔰𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hybrid-electric-car-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on the degree of hybridization, the fully hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global hybrid electric car market, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to its lower greenhouse gas emissions and lower environmental impact. Similarly, fully hybrid electric cars are also a strong competitor to fully electric cars, and hence, the demand for fully hybrid is increasing as it allows users to shift to electric motor or ICE mode at any time.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on the vehicle type, the standard hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global hybrid electric car market. However, the luxury hybrid segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period owing to increase in the inclination of consumers for luxury product ranges. In addition, companies operating in the market are also developing technologies that are fuel-efficient and provide luxury at the same time.

🔰𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14585

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Former Daimler AG)

BMW AG

Ford Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company

Volkswagen Group

Kia Corporation

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

AB Volvo.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐕 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/micro-electric-vehicle-market-A53576 - Micro Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Battery Type (Lead acid battery, Lithium-ion battery), by Type (Micro cars, Golfcarts, utility, and neighborhood electric vehicles), by Application (Commercial, Personal, Public utilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/low-speed-electric-vehicles-market - Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Heavy Duty Vehicles, Utility Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles), by End User (Golf Courses, Tourist Destinations, Hotels and Resorts, Airports, Residential and Commercial Premises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/self-driving-electric-vehicle-market-A12266 - Self-Driving Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Level of Automation (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by Type (Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-market - Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle), Vehicle Type (Two-Wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), Vehicle Class (Mid-Priced and Luxury), Top Speed (Less Than 100 MPH, 100 to 125 MPH, and More Than 125 MPH) and Vehicle Drive Type (Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, and All Wheel Drive): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030