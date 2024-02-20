Submit Release
WTAI launches public beta system, new thrust of web3

Dubai, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WT Blockchain Technology Company, a subsidiary of Trans Global Group Inc. (stock code: TGGI) launched the WTAI public test system. This public test lasted for 3 days. The main test function is the sign-in mining function and related data stability. This test will be the official version of WTAI Be fully prepared for going online.
By checking in daily, participating in financial management and other activities, you can mine and obtain encrypted assets. This is a time to build a new blockchain ecological community.

For more information, please contact:
Mr.Ren
Email: 273531696@qq.com


