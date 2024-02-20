Sharing the Journey : Anticipating the $205.8 Billion Ride Sharing Market by 2030

Ride Sharing Industry

Ride sharing refers to the act of sharing a ride with another passenger, preferably the one going in the same direction.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ride sharing market was estimated at $59.53 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $205.83 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13712

Rise in demand for carpool & bike pool services, growing inclination toward online booking channels, and surge in cost of vehicle ownership drive the growth of the ride sharing market. On the other hand, improvement of public transportation and resistance from the local transport services coupled with varying government regulations in different countries impede the growth to some extent. However, development of robo-taxies and emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The factors such as rise in demand for ride-hailing and ride-sharing services, increase in demand from online taxi booking channels and increase in cost of vehicle ownership are anticipated to drive the market growth. However, improvement of public transportation and varying government regulations on taxi services in different countries across the world hinder the market growth. Further, development of robo-taxies and emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services are some of the factors expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global ride sharing market is analyzed across booking type, commute type, vehicle type, and region.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the online booking segment accounted for 87% of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The same segment would also garner the fastest CAGR of 13.7% throughout the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ride-sharing-market/purchase-options

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the intracity segment contributed to nearly four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is projected to lead the trail by 2030. The intercity segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market across Europe held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global market. LAMEA, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.0% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America and Asia-Pacific.

The key market players analyzed in the global ride sharing market report include 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐣𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐢𝐚𝐨𝐣𝐮 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨, 𝐋𝐭𝐝. (𝐃𝐢𝐝𝐢 𝐂𝐡𝐮𝐱𝐢𝐧𝐠), 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐂𝐚𝐫, 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐄𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐒.𝐋.𝐔., 𝐔𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐦, 𝐆𝐞𝐭𝐭, 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐢 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐏𝐭𝐞. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐋𝐲𝐟𝐭, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐘𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐱, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐍𝐈 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝. (𝐎𝐋𝐀). These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Following the directions of the WHO for minimizing the spread of the virus, governments of various countries have set up lockdown and trade restrictions. In most of the countries across the world, shops and businesses have shuttered and offices have emptied out, and this has resulted in decrease in demand for taxi or cab services, which in turns, for ride sharing services. Social distancing norms and regulations implemented by government and healthcare authorities encourage citizens to maintain a two-meter distance from other persons for safety. This has restricted the usage of ride sharing services for daily commute.

Users prefer to travel in their own vehicles due to health and safety concerns, hampering the market size in 2020. However, major ride-sharing companies such as Ola, Uber, Grab, Didi, Lyft, and others are already feeling the pressure from the coronavirus pandemic as travel restrictions and lockdowns are increasing across the world. For instance, Lyft experienced a decrease in revenue by 36% year-on-year. In addition, according to the Canaccord Genuity pricing tracker, ride-share fares dropped by 6% month-over-month in 2020.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13712

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/car-sharing-market-A07125 - Car Sharing Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ride-hailing-service-market - Ride-Hailing Service Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/scooter-sharing-market-A11375 - Scooter Sharing Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobility-as-a-service-market - Mobility-As-A-Service Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032