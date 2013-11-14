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ACMC Tip: Watch Out for Aujeszky’s Disease

Friday, October 22, 2010 Print This Page ACMC Tip: Watch Out for Aujeszky’s Disease UK - The recent discovery of Aujeszky’s Disease in pigs in the Pyrenees Atlantic region of France reminds us that we cannot take the absence of notifiable diseases for granted. The resurgence of old, major diseases is always possible, warns Paul Thompson, veterinary consultant to pig-breeding company ACMC Ltd. Despite the risk, Great Britain still retains the geographical advantage of a wide ‘moat’. Importation of stock from Europe — if it is to take place at all — must therefore be carried out under very strict controls and always under veterinary supervision, he advises. Further Reading

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ACMC Tip: Watch Out for Aujeszky’s Disease

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