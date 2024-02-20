Plus Size Clothing Market to Accelerate At a Whopping 5.9% CAGR, Reaching $696.7121 Billion by 2027

https://www.alliedPlus Size clothing Market marketresearch.com/plus-size-clothing-market-A07966

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟒𝟖𝟎,𝟗𝟗𝟏.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟔𝟗𝟔,𝟕𝟏𝟐.𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Plus Size clothing Market by Type, Gender, Age Group and Price Point: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in demand for plus size clothing, owing to growth in obese population, rise in confidence of consumers, and increase in number of brands offering plus size range garments has propelled the growth of plus size clothing market. Rise in demand for plus size clothing owing to obese and overweight population, growing trend of body positivity, and rise in confidence among plus size women due to strong fashion advertisements and promotional campaigns drive the growth of the plus size clothing market.

Based on type, the casual wear segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global plus size clothing market share in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail during the study period. This is due to growing adoption and acceptance of casual wear among consumers for social occasions. On the other hand, the sportswear segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by 2027. The change in consumer choices and preferences and increasing inclination towards athleisure sportswear drive the growth of the segment.

Based on gender, the male segment held largest market share with around half of the global plus size clothing market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. This is attributed presence of proportionately large male obese population and high spending on plus size clothing. On the other hand, the female segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.50% throughout 2027.

Based on geography, North America dominated the market with major share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the global plus size clothing market. This is owing to the factors such as availability of largest obese population and highest consumer spending on plus size clothing in this region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.50% during 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the increasing average caloric intake per individual among middle class and high-income households in this province.

The key players operating in the global plus size clothing market analysis include (H&M) Hennes & Mauritz AB, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Adidas AG (Adidas), PUMA SE, Nike, Inc. (Nike), ASOS plc, Capri Holdings Limited (Michael Kors), WHP Global (Anne Klein), Punto Fa SL (MANGO Inc.) and Under Armour, Inc.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐂𝐥𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐬: The demand for plus-size clothing is being driven by shifting demographics, including an increase in the number of overweight and obese individuals globally. Additionally, there is a growing population of young consumers who prioritize inclusivity and diversity in fashion, leading to greater demand for extended sizing options.

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲: The body positivity movement has played a significant role in changing societal perceptions of beauty and promoting self-acceptance regardless of size. This movement has led to increased demand for fashionable clothing options that cater to a diverse range of body types.

𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐬: Many fashion retailers and brands are recognizing the importance of inclusivity and are expanding their size ranges to accommodate a wider variety of body shapes and sizes. This includes both traditional retailers and direct-to-consumer brands that specialize in plus-size fashion.

𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠: The rise of e-commerce has been particularly beneficial for the plus-size clothing industry, as online retailers can offer a wider selection of sizes and styles without the space constraints of physical stores. Online shopping also provides a more comfortable and inclusive shopping experience for many plus-size consumers.

𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The plus-size clothing industry is becoming increasingly fashion-forward, with designers and brands offering stylish and on-trend options across a range of categories, including activewear, swimwear, formalwear, and casual wear. Design innovation and attention to fit are crucial for meeting the needs and preferences of plus-size consumers.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Effective marketing strategies that prioritize diversity and inclusivity are essential for reaching and engaging plus-size consumers. Brands that feature diverse models of varying sizes in their advertising campaigns and promotional materials are more likely to resonate with this demographic.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

○ By type, the casual wear plus size clothing segment was the highest contributor to the plus size clothing market, with $1,48,158.9 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,20,779 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

○ By gender, the male segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $2,41,736.50 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $3,38,032.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

○ By age group, the 16 to 59 segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $2,82,918.9 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $4,09,215 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the plus size clothing market forecast period.

○ By price point, the mid-range segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,79,370.6 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,58,260.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

○ In 2019, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,70,691.5 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,50,816.3 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.1%.

