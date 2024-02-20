Insulin Syringes Market to Reach $2.40 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of diabetes, and rise in healthcare expenditure have boosted the growth of the global insulin syringes market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Insulin Syringes Market by Syringe Size (3/10 cc Syringe (0.3ml), 1/ 2 cc Syringe (0.5ml), 1cc syringe (1ml), and Others), Disease (Type-1 Diabetes and Type-2 Diabetes), End User (Hospital & Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global insulin syringes industry was pegged at USD 1.56 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach USD 2.40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Increase in prevalence of diabetes, surge in the geriatric population, and rise in healthcare expenditure have boosted the growth of the global insulin syringes market. However, high price of insulin and the availability of alternative modes of insulin delivery hinder the market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing countries is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

The Covid-19 pandemic led to a lockdown and imposed social distancing measures across several countries. The lockdown disrupted the supply chain, production, and distribution.

Patients with high blood pressure and diabetes are at higher risk of getting affected by the virus. Thus, the demand for insulin administration surged during the pandemic.

The type-2 diabetes segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By disease, the type-2 diabetes segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, owing to rise in case of type 2 diabetes across the world. The research also analyzes the type-1 diabetes segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By end user, the hospital & clinics segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and increase in elderly population. The report also analyzes the segments including homecare and others.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. This is due to high expenditure on R&D, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and presence of major players & their product availability. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, owing to improvement in R&D facilities, rapidly developing economic conditions, and disposable income.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

▪️ Novo Nordisk A/S

▪️ Abbott Laboratories

▪️ Biocon Ltd.

▪️ Cardinal Health Inc.

▪️ Terumo Corporation

▪️ Eli Lilly and Company

▪️ Beckton and Dickinson Company

▪️ Nipro Medical Corporation

▪️ Medline Industries

▪️ Hindustan syringe and medical device Ltd.

