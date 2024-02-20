Eco-Friendly Commuting: Electric Bikes Market Growth, Challenges and Future Scope to 2030

Electric Bikes Market

By product, the market is categorized into pedelecs, speed pedelecs, throttle on demand, and scooter & motorcycle.

Increase in fuel costs and advent and implementation government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes have boosted the growth of the global electric bikes market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Bike Market by Product (Pedelecs, Speed Pedelecs, Throttle on Demand, and Scooter & Motorcycle), Drive Mechanism (Hub Motor, Mid-Drive, and Others), and Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion (Li-ion), and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030". As per the report, the global electric bikes industry was pegged at $40.31 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $118.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2030.

The electric bike has an integrated electric motor, pedals, and rechargeable batteries for forwarding propulsion. E-bikes allow commuters to travel greater distances and at higher speed than conventional bicycles. They are less expensive than electric scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, and do not require insurance or a license. E-bike is an upcoming technology that has already gained traction in various countries, including the U.S., Netherland, China, India, and Japan. However, the e-bike industry overall is still in an early stage of development with significant room for growth across the world.

By product, the scooter & motorcycle segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global electric bikes market, due to aid in a significant reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission, carbon footprints, and noise pollution. However, the throttle on-demand segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2030, owing to increase in popularity of throttle-operated electric bicycles among the commuters.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Accell Group, Derby Cycle, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (GenZe), Prodecotech, LLC, Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co., Ltd. Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. are some of the leading key players operating in the electric bike market.

By battery type, the market is categorized into lead acid battery, lithium ion (Li-ion), and others. The lithium ion (Li-ion) segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019. The growth is attributed to their light in weight, high capacity, and also shown a sharp decline in price in recent years.

Factors such as implementation of government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes, consumer inclination toward use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute, increase in fuel costs, and rise in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of e-bikes and ban on use of e-bikes in major cities of China hinder the market

By region, the market across LAMEA, followed by North America is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2030, due to series of initiatives taken by private companies, local governments, and federal officials to promote the adoption of an electric vehicle. However, the global electric bikes market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for around two-thirds of the market, owing to increase in initiatives for environmentally friendly vehicles & bikes and the development of related infrastructure from several governments such as India.

By drive mechanism, the mid-drive segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. However, the hub motor segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global electric bikes market, owing to hassle-free installation, cost-effectiveness, and better performance.

