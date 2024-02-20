Silica Gel Market size Worth US$ 903.5 Million by 2034 at CAGR of 3.5%: Fact.MR Report

Global Market Being Driven by Research Initiatives Aimed at Improving Effectiveness and Sustainability of Silica Gels

The market for eco-friendly silica gel products is expanding due to growing demand for sustainable solutions and growing consumer consciousness about the environment. The market is becoming more diversified due to ongoing technological improvements and research initiatives aimed at improving the effectiveness and environmental friendliness of silica gel products.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 903.5 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.5% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global silica gel market is calculated at US$ 673.4 million for 2024.

Demand for silica gel is projected to rise at a moderate CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 903.5 million by 2034-end.

The market in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2034.

The wide pore (type C) segment is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 3.3% throughout the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for 28.6% share of the global market in 2024.

“Versatility of silica gel, coupled with ongoing advancements and a commitment to sustainability, positions silica gel as a vital component in various industrial processes, ensuring product quality, safety, and longevity,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Extensive Need for Moisture Management and Product Preservation in Several Industries

Widespread use of silica gel in the pharmaceutical industry, where it is essential to maintaining the safety and integrity of medications and medical supplies, is one major factor. Because of its ability to absorb moisture, it helps pharmaceutical items stay in compliance with strict regulatory criteria during storage and transit. The use of silica gel in the electronics industry is essential for protecting delicate electronic components from moisture damage. Due to its great capacity for adsorption, the material is a good option for shielding electronics from moisture, which prolongs their dependability.

Serving as a moisture regulator, silica gel prolongs the shelf life of perishable goods and keeps them from spoiling in the food and beverages business. Its non-toxic properties and capacity to maintain food quality make it an essential tool for storage and packaging. Silica gel finds use in air drying systems, chromatography, petrochemicals, and other areas, demonstrating its adaptability and versatility in a range of sectors. The need for silica gel is growing as more industries realize how important it is to manage moisture and preserve products, which is propelling the market's expansion and innovation in uses.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the silica gel market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (indicating silica gel, non-indicating silica gel), pore size (fine pore [type A], medium pore [type B], wide pore [type C]) and application (chromatography, catalyst support, paints & coatings, plastics, desiccants, personal care products, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

