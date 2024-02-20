Exploring the $5.4 Billion Frontier of the Space Electronics Market by 2031 - Insights from Allied Market Research

Space Electronics Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Space Electronics Market by Platform (Satellite, Launch Vehicles, Deep Space Probes), by Application (Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Global Positioning System (GPS) and Surveillance, Technology Development and Education, Others), by Type (Radiation Hardened, Radiation Tolerant), by Component (Microprocessors and Controllers, Sensors, Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC), Memory Chips, Power Source and Cables, Discrete Semiconductors, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global space electronics industry was pegged at $3.34 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $5.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.04% from 2022 to 2031.

The space electronics market industry holds a great potential over the coming years backed by an increase in investment by private players such as SpaceX and Amazon, in developed economies. The space electronics market within the developing economies will be moderated by rise in investments by government entities. For instance, in October 2020, the government of India contracted Hughes to establish a satellite-based broadband service, connecting 5,000 remote locations. Such initiatives are supporting space-based operations within the Asia Pacific region and supporting business prospects within the forecast period.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

BAE Systems

Cobham

Honeywell International Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd.

TT Electronics, Xilinx Inc.

Ruag Group

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Surge in satellite launch and deep space activities, increase in use of re-usable launch systems, cubesats, and software defined satellites, and integration of SATCOM in communication industry have boosted the growth of the global space electronics market. However, dearth of semiconductors and surge in space debris along with decreasing space slots in LEO hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for COTS components and shift from radiation hardened to radiation tolerant components would unlock new opportunities in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By platform, the satellite segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global space electronics market, owing to surge in initiatives taken by private players such as SpaceX and Amazon to establish communication satellite constellation. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the launch vehicles and deep space probes segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By application, the communication segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global space electronics market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period, owing to rise in dependency of end-users on satellite communication for day-to-day activities. The report also analyzes the segments including earth observation, navigation, global positioning system (GPS) and surveillance, technology development and education, and others.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. This is due to presence of major market players within space electronics market backed by space initiatives by government. However, the global space power electronics market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period, owing to initiatives taken by the regional government to support indigenous manufacturing capacities within the space segment.

