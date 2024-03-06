Vehicle Electrification Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The vehicle electrification market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $143.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the vehicle electrification market size is predicted to reach $143.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.

The growth in the vehicle electrification market is due to the increase in demand for hybrid vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest vehicle electrification market share. Major players in the vehicle electrification market include Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, General Motors Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.

Vehicle Electrification Market Segments

• By Product Type: Starter Motor, Alternator, Electric Car Motors, Electric Water Pumps, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Fuel Pump, Electric Power Steering, Actuators, Start/Stop System

• By Vehicle Type: Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle, Micro And Full Hybrid Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) And Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Aftermarket

• By Geography: The global vehicle electrification market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vehicle electrification is the process of replacing vehicle components that operate on a conventional energy source with those that operate on electricity. The vehicle electrification is used to power the vehicle by electricity.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Vehicle Electrification Market Characteristics

3. Vehicle Electrification Market Trends And Strategies

4. Vehicle Electrification Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Vehicle Electrification Market Size And Growth

……

27. Vehicle Electrification Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Vehicle Electrification Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

