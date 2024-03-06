Vehicle Electrification Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the vehicle electrification market size is predicted to reach $143.56 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.
The growth in the vehicle electrification market is due to the increase in demand for hybrid vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest vehicle electrification market share. Major players in the vehicle electrification market include Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, General Motors Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.
Vehicle Electrification Market Segments
• By Product Type: Starter Motor, Alternator, Electric Car Motors, Electric Water Pumps, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Fuel Pump, Electric Power Steering, Actuators, Start/Stop System
• By Vehicle Type: Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle, Micro And Full Hybrid Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) And Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
• By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Aftermarket
• By Geography: The global vehicle electrification market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Vehicle electrification is the process of replacing vehicle components that operate on a conventional energy source with those that operate on electricity. The vehicle electrification is used to power the vehicle by electricity.
