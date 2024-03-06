Global Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The vehicle-to-vehicle (v2v) communication market size has grown rapidly. It will grow from $22 billion in 2023 to $24.82 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the vehicle-to-vehicle (v2v) communication market size is predicted to reach $40. 28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%.

The growth in the vehicle-to-vehicle (v2v) communication market is due to growing concern for road safety. North America region is expected to hold the largest vehicle-to-vehicle (v2v) communication market share. Major players in the vehicle-to-vehicle (v2v) communication market include General Motors Company, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group, Harman International Industries.

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Segments

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

• By Connectivity: Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC), Cellular

• By Deployment Type: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Devices, Aftermarket Devices

• By Application: Traffic Safety, Traffic Efficiency, Infotainment, Payments, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global vehicle-to-vehicle (v2v) communication market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication is a term used to describe a technology used in automobiles for dedicated short-range communication (DSRC). This technology enables vehicles to communicate with one another via wireless components and create a vehicular ad hoc network (VANET) on the road to prevent vehicle collisions and help drivers manage potential risks.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Characteristics

3. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Trends And Strategies

4. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Size And Growth

……

27. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

