PHILIPPINES, February 20 - Press Release

February 20, 2024 Dela Rosa urges quick passage of bill amending 'Doble Plaka' Law Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Monday urged the swift passage of a bill amending Republic Act No. 12235 or the "Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act" as he stressed the need to balance the welfare of the riding community and the intent to address the problem of "riding-in-tandem." "Manipis po ang linyang tinutulay ng batas na ito sa pagitan ng crime prevention at diskriminasyon. There is nothing wrong with penalizing offenders of the crimes they have committed. However, it would be downright discriminatory to punish a whole sector for the sins committed by a few. The motorcycle-riding community has done more good than evil," Dela Rosa emphasized in his co-sponsorship speech on Senate Bill No. 2555. Dela Rosa, a motorcycle enthusiast himself, noted that the motorcycle riding sector appeared to be singled out when RA 12235 was passed. But perspective on this sector has changed when motorcycle riders helped ordinary Filipinos during the COVID-19 pandemic in delivering their essentials, including test kits, food items, medicines, among others. "Naging sandigan po ng ating ekonomiya ang ating motorcycle riders. Ang motorsiklo na naikabit at naiugnay sa pagkitil ng buhay ay siya ring nakapagdugtong ng maraming buhay noong kasagsagan ng pandemya," Dela Rosa pointed out. "As a motorcycle rider myself, I empathize with the clamor of my fellow riders who raised their concerns, arguing that the said law is, and I quote, 'discriminatory as it singles out motorcycles and seems to generalize that only motorcycle owners and riders have the propensity to commit a crime,'" he went on. Under the measure seeking to amend the "Doble Plaka Law," RFID stickers will be installed at the front side of the motorcycle instead of another plate number. "We are hitting two birds with one stone: ensuring the safety of our fellow motorcycle riders while promoting the protection of the general public against unscrupulous individuals, those who would rather abuse the advantages of this two-wheeled instrument for their evil intentions," the former Philippine National Police chief said. "Today, we are given the opportunity to amend issues that might have been overlooked. Let us now think of this amendment as a way for us to provide only the best legislative gear for our riders. Let us go full throttle in passing the measure!" he added. Apart from Dela Rosa, Senator Francis Tolentino and Senator JV Ejercito also sponsored the measure on the Senate plenary.