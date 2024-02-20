AI in Healthcare Market Expected to reach $194.14 billion by 2030

AI in healthcare market was valued at $8.23 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $194.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence assists machines to perform any task without human interventions. It uses different algorithms and software that help the machine to inculcate perception and reasoning for various situations. AI is widely applicable in the healthcare sector for various purposes such as drug discovery and precision medicine. In addition, it is used to analyze a patient’s medical data, predict disease onset, and personalize treatment provided to the patient.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “AI in Healthcare Market by Offering, Algorithm, Application, and End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎,” the AI in healthcare market was valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟖.𝟐𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2020, and is anticipated to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟗𝟒.𝟏𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2030, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑𝟖.𝟏% from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

𝟏. 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞, & 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, the integration of AI is not just a trend but a paradigm shift. The software, hardware, and services trifecta is reshaping the industry. Robust AI-powered software platforms are optimizing clinical workflows, improving diagnostic accuracy, and enhancing patient outcomes. Hardware innovations, from powerful processors to advanced sensors, are providing the foundation for AI applications. Meanwhile, services centered around AI implementation, training, and support are crucial for a seamless transition.

📚 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2421

𝟐. 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐔𝐧𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬

Deep Learning, a subset of AI, is making waves in healthcare. Its ability to analyze complex medical data sets, recognize patterns, and make predictions is unparalleled. From image recognition in diagnostics to predicting patient outcomes, Deep Learning algorithms are proving instrumental. The marriage of AI and medical imaging is a game-changer, aiding in early detection of diseases and improving treatment planning.

𝟑. 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝 & 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐚𝐩

Querying methods and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are pivotal in translating vast amounts of unstructured healthcare data into meaningful insights. NLP facilitates the understanding of human language by computers, enabling efficient data extraction from clinical notes, research papers, and patient records. This linguistic bridge enhances communication between healthcare professionals and technology, fostering a more comprehensive approach to patient care.

𝟒. 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐓𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬

Context-Aware Processing is elevating the personalization of healthcare services. By considering contextual information such as patient history, preferences, and environmental factors, AI systems can deliver tailored interventions. This level of customization not only improves patient satisfaction but also contributes to more effective treatment plans.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market/purchase-options

𝟓. 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞: 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝

Robot-Assisted Surgery is a prime example of AI's tangible impact on healthcare. The precision and dexterity of robotic systems enhance surgical procedures, reducing recovery times and improving outcomes. Beyond surgery, robots are stepping into roles like Virtual Nursing Assistants, providing round-the-clock care and support. These innovations not only alleviate the burden on healthcare professionals but also ensure a more patient-centric approach.

𝟔. 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

AI is streamlining administrative workflows, from appointment scheduling to billing and claims processing. Automation of routine tasks allows healthcare professionals to focus on patient care, reducing administrative burdens and minimizing errors.

𝟕. 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐄𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞

In the realm of healthcare, patient safety is paramount. AI is playing a crucial role in fraud detection, identifying anomalies in billing and claims data. Additionally, AI algorithms are mitigating dosage errors by cross-referencing prescription data and patient information, minimizing risks and enhancing medication safety.

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2421

𝟖. 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫: 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

Identifying suitable participants for clinical trials is a time-consuming process. AI algorithms analyze vast datasets to match criteria efficiently, accelerating the pace of clinical research. This not only expedites drug development but also ensures a more diverse participant pool.

𝟗. 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬: 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

AI-powered preliminary diagnosis tools are providing healthcare providers with valuable insights, aiding in early detection and intervention. These tools analyze symptoms, medical history, and diagnostic tests to offer quick and accurate preliminary diagnoses, empowering healthcare professionals to make informed decisions.

𝟏𝟎. 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬: 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

The transformative power of AI extends to all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem. Patients benefit from improved diagnosis, personalized treatment plans, and enhanced overall care. Payers experience streamlined processes, reduced fraud, and improved cost-efficiency. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies leverage AI for drug discovery, clinical trials, and post-market surveillance, driving innovation and efficiency.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞

As we navigate this era of technological advancement, the integration of AI in healthcare is not just a luxury but a necessity. The synergistic relationship between AI and healthcare is poised to redefine standards of care, enhance patient outcomes, and contribute to the overall well-being of individuals and communities. Embracing these innovations responsibly and ethically will be key as we continue to unlock the full potential of AI in healthcare.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corporation, and iCarbonX.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By offering, the software segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By application, the robot-assisted surgery segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By end user, the healthcare providers segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 37.2% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America garnered largest revenue share of 35.6%.in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 44.5% during the review period.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬 :

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1–800–792–5285

UK: +44–845–528–1300

Hong Kong: +852–301–84916

India (Pune): +91–20–66346060

Fax: +1–800–792–5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:

www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog:

https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |