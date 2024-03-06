Global Urban Air Mobility Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The urban air mobility market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $3.62 billion in 2023 to $4.38 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the urban air mobility market size is predicted to reach $8.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%.

The growth in the urban air mobility market is due to the rising investment in the urban air mobility. North America region is expected to hold the largest urban air mobility market share. Major players in the urban air mobility market include Hyundai Motor Co, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, Honeywell International Inc., Uber Technologies Inc.

Urban Air Mobility Market Segments

• By Vehicle Type: Piloted, Autonomous

• By Range: Intercity, Intracity

• By End User: Ride Sharing Companies, Scheduled Operators, E-commerce Companies, Hospitals And Medical Agencies, Private Operators

• By Geography: The global urban air mobility market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Urban air mobility refers to the use of highly automated small aircraft to carry passengers or cargo at lower altitudes in suburban and urban areas, which have been developed in response to traffic congestion. It also refers to emerging and existing technologies such as traditional helicopters, vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft (VTOL), electrically propelled vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft (eVTOL), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Urban Air Mobility Market Characteristics

3. Urban Air Mobility Market Trends And Strategies

4. Urban Air Mobility Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Urban Air Mobility Market Size And Growth

……

27. Urban Air Mobility Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Urban Air Mobility Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

