Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.82 billion in 2028 at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market size is predicted to reach $2.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

The growth in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is due to the increasing incidence of transboundary and zoonotic diseases such as rabies. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market share. Major players in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market include Zoetis Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N. V., IDvet, NEOGEN Corporation, INDICAL BIOSCIENCE GmbH.

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Segments

• By Infection Type: Viral Infections, Bacterial Infections, Parasitic Infections, Other Infections

• By Animal Type: Companion Animal, Food-Producing animals

• By Technology: Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostic, Other Technologies

• By End User: Reference Laboratories, Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Point of Care, Research Institutes and Universities, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The veterinary infectious disease diagnostics refer to diagnostic services that are used for the identification of infectious diseases in animals. These are the sets of infectious diseases and the factors that impact the health of livestock, domestic animals, and wildlife. Veterinary diagnostics has become essential to ensure the overall well-being of animals. These diagnose the infections caused in all types of animals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Characteristics

3. Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

