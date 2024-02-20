Submit Release
First container of Hà Giang pickled daikon in 2024 exported to Japan

VIETNAM, February 20 -  

HÀ GIANG — The first container of pickled daikon in 2024 from the northern province of Hà Giang was exported to Japan on Monday within the cooperation of the Vietnam Misaki Co Ltd.

Secretary of the Xín Mần District Party Committee Hoàng Nhị Sơn said that the locality has focused on developing typical agricultural products along with the value chain of high-quality goods in order to help ethnic people there tap their agricultural economic potential while increasing incomes for the locals and bringing the province’s agricultural product brand to the world.

Hoàng Thị Lập, director of the Vietnam Misaki Co Ltd, revealed that in 2024, the company will continue to develop and expand raw material areas, invest in more modern machinery and equipment, and expand the production to meet the increasing quantity and quality requirements.

The company has provided farmers with high-quality seeds and fertiliser.

Under the co-operative programme, exports include pickled onion, daikon, ginger, and bamboo shoot. The Japanese side has also completed the preliminary processing facilities for daikon with a production scale of 1,000 tonnes per year. — VNS

