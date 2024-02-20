Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,179 in the last 365 days.

An Giang exports first batch of mangoes to RoK

VIETNAM, February 20 - AN GIANG — The Mekong Delta province of An Giang on February 19 exported 13 tonnes of flat-seeded mango to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

This is the first batch under an export contract signed between the GAP Cù Lao Giêng Cooperative in Chợ Mới district and the Hoàng Phát Fruit Ltd. Co.

This is an important event marking the cooperation in production and sales between the cooperative and fruit exporting companies in An Giang and other localities, thus promoting the connection between production and consumption of mango products in a value chain.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Thị Minh Thúy said that it took more than 10 years of efforts of local authorities and farmers to open the door to demanding markets such as the US, Australia, RoK and other choosy markets in the world for An Giang's mango.

The official held that the export of mango to RoK affirmed the position of the locality’s fruit in demanding markets, she added.

This is also a turning point for the local agricultural sector, helping bring about economic opportunities while bolstering the image and reputation of the district’s agricultural products in the international market, she added.

An Giang has more than 12,000 ha under mango, with Cho Moi district accounting for the largest area with 6,400ha.

The district has over 704ha of mango farming in line with VietGAP standards. The district has issued 41 planting area codes for over 6,149ha under mango for export to China, RoK, Japan, Australia, and the US. – VNS

You just read:

An Giang exports first batch of mangoes to RoK

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more