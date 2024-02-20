Advancing Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market with a CAGR of 7.3% by 2025

According to AMR, Residential water quality monitoring systems demand rises in emerging economies due to rapid urbanization.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water quality monitoring system involves sampling and analyzing water for pollutants like oils, petrochemicals, lead, mercury, and nutrients. It assesses groundwater, drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture, and laboratory samples. Utilizing sensors such as temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, and turbidity sensors, it detects various parameters associated with pollutants like pH levels, inorganic compounds, and organic materials.

The pH sensors segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 30.9% share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The global water quality monitoring systems market was valued at $3,815.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6,692.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5063

Drivers:

The growth of the global water quality monitoring systems market is driven by rise in awareness about clean water in urban population. Increase in prevalence of waterborne diseases boosts the demand for water quality monitor systems across the world. Thus, these factors are anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

However, water quality monitoring equipment is expensive, and its maintenance & operation costs are very high. Lack of understanding and awareness about contaminated water in rural places restricts the growth of the global water quality monitoring systems market. Rise in disposable income of consumers increases the development opportunities in this market.

Segments Based On:

By Component:

• pH sensors

• DO sensors

• Temperature sensors

• Turbidity sensors

• Others

By Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Utility

Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5063

Top Players:

Prominent players, such as Danaher Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, General Electric Company, Horiba, Ltd., OAKTON Instruments, Pentair, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Uponor, and Xylem Inc., have adopted new product launch as their key strategy to expand their market foothold.

Key Findings of the Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market:

• In 2017, the pH sensor segment dominated the global water quality monitoring systems market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR

of 7.7% during the forecast period.

• The DO sensor segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

• Based on application, the residential segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific generated $732.3 million revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR.

• Asia-Pacific is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expected to

drive the Asia-Pacific water quality monitoring systems market during the forecast period.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5063