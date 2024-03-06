Telecom Analytics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Telecom Analytics Global Market Report 2024

The telecom analytics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Telecom Analytics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the telecom analytics market size is predicted to reach $18.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5%.

The growth in the telecom analytics market is due to rising attacks and suspicious activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest telecom analytics market share. Major players in the telecom analytics market include Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Accenture PLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.

Telecom Analytics Market Segments

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

• By Application: Customer Management, Sales And Marketing Management, Network Management, Risk And Compliance Management, Workforce Management

• By Geography: The global telecom analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Telecom analytics refers to an intelligence technique that allows communication service providers (CSPs) to study their massive amounts of data and derive useful information. The telecom analytics are used to assist in monitoring and managing any drops in the in-service performance of telecommunications organizations.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Telecom Analytics Market Characteristics

3. Telecom Analytics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Telecom Analytics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Telecom Analytics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Telecom Analytics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Telecom Analytics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

