Global Threat Intelligence Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Threat Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the threat intelligence market size is predicted to reach $21.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.
The growth in the threat intelligence market is due to the increasing demand for better solutions for the protection of network infrastructure. North America region is expected to hold the largest threat intelligence market share. Major players in the threat intelligence market include Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Anomali Inc., IntSights Cyber Intelligence Ltd., Palo Alto Networks Inc.
Threat Intelligence Market Segments
• By Solution: Threat Intelligence Platforms, Risk and Compliance Management, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Incident Forensics
• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud
• By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises
• By Vertical: Healthcare, Transportation, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, Retail, Education
• By Geography: The global threat intelligence market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Threat intelligence refers to software solutions an organization utilizes to understand the threats that have presently targeting an organization. This information validated inputs are utilized to prepare, eliminate, and identify cyber threats looking to take advantage over valuable resources.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Threat Intelligence Market Characteristics
3. Threat Intelligence Market Trends And Strategies
4. Threat Intelligence Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Threat Intelligence Market Size And Growth
……
27. Threat Intelligence Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Threat Intelligence Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
