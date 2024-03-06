Vegan Footwear Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Vegan Footwear Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the vegan footwear market size is predicted to reach $41.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.
The growth in the vegan footwear market is due to the growing demand for eco-friendly shoes. North America region is expected to hold the largest vegan footwear market share. Major players in the vegan footwear market include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Allbirds Inc., Kenneth Cole Productions, Veerah LLC, MooShoes, Veja, Issey Miyake Shoes GmbH.
Vegan Footwear Market Segments
• By Product Type: Shoes, Sneakers, Boots, Sandals, Heels, Other Product Types
• By Material Type: Microfiber, Polyurethane (PU), Cotton, Natural Rubber, Hemp, Other Material Types
• By Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect
• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores
• By End User: Men, Women, Children
• By Geography: The global vegan footwear market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The vegan footwear refers to footwear made without the utilization of animal products like wool, silk, fur, leather, or shearling. It is manufactured using various synthetic fabrics such as polyurethane, microfiber, and others.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Vegan Footwear Market Characteristics
3. Vegan Footwear Market Trends And Strategies
4. Vegan Footwear Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Vegan Footwear Market Size And Growth
……
27. Vegan Footwear Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Vegan Footwear Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
