Global Virtual Event Platform Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Virtual Event Platform Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the virtual event platform market size is predicted to reach $26.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%.

The growth in the virtual event platform market is due to an increasing number of online meetings, conferences, lectures, and events. North America region is expected to hold the largest virtual event platform market share. Major players in the virtual event platform market include 6Connex Inc., Cvent Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc., Influitive Corporation.

Virtual Event Platform Market Segments

By Component: Platform, Services, Training and Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Deployment and Integration

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Medium-Size Enterprises, Small Enterprises

By End-User: Non Profit, Government, Education, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Third Party Planner, Associations, Corporations

By Geography: The global virtual event platform market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The virtual event platform refers to a tool which host interactive events such as conferences, trade expos, and workshops over the internet. The purpose of a virtual events platform is to broaden the audience base and create inclusivity. It also provides an efficient means of increasing revenue and tracking crucial data about the audience.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Virtual Event Platform Market Characteristics

3. Virtual Event Platform Market Trends And Strategies

4. Virtual Event Platform Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Virtual Event Platform Market Size And Growth

……

27. Virtual Event Platform Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Virtual Event Platform Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

