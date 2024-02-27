Video Analytics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Video Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Video Analytics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the video analytics market size is predicted to reach $17.14 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%.

The growth in the video analytics market is due to the drop-in crime rate due to surveillance cameras. North America region is expected to hold the largest video analytics market share. Major players in the video analytics market include Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Intell Vision Technologies Corp, IBM Corporation, Cisco Inc., Honeywell Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd..

Video Analytics Market Segments

By Component: Software, Services

By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large enterprise

By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud

By End User: BFSI, Retail, Critical Infrastructure, Transportation And Logistics, Hospitality And Entertainment, Defense And Security, Other End-users

By Geography: The global video analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Video analytics is a technology that processes a digital video signal using a special algorithm to provide security to critical infrastructures with a powerful means for tracking people or objects, identifying and detecting intruders, and producing an alarm on types of behavior.

