Westminster Barracks / DUI Alcohol & Possession of a Regulated Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1001333

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Trevor Marchand                           

STATION: Westminster Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 02/19/2024 at approximately 9:12 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Guilford

VIOLATION: DUI, Possession of a Regulated Drug

 

ACCUSED: Zebulen C. Lesure                                               

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On February 19, 2024, at approximately 2112 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Coolidge Memorial Highway in the Town of Guilford.

 

Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and met with the operator, 24-year-old Zebulen C. Lesure. An investigation determined that Lesure was under the influence and placed under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of alcohol and possession of a regulated drug. Lesure was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.

 

Adams was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on March 12, 2024, at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

Trooper Trevor Marchand

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road,

Putney, Vermont 05346

O:802-722-4600

 

 

