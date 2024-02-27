Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the video surveillance as a service (vsaas) market size is predicted to reach $8.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%.
The growth in the video surveillance as a service (vsaas) market is due to the development of smart cities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest video surveillance as a service (vsaas) market share. Major players in the video surveillance as a service (vsaas) market include Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd.
Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Market Segments
By Type: IP-Based, Analog
By Service: Managed, Hybrid, Hosted
By End User: Industrial, Residential, Military and Defense, Institutional, Public Facilities, Commercial, Other End Users
By Geography: The global video surveillance as a service (vsaas) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Video Surveillance as a Service, or VSaaS, is a cloud-based security system that allows users to access their Internet Protocol (IP) cameras from anywhere through any computer and have access to surveillance video conveniently.
