Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the third-party logistics (3pl) market size is predicted to reach $1799.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.
The growth in the third-party logistics (3pl) market is due to the development of the e-commerce industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest third-party logistics (3pl) market share. Major players in the third-party logistics (3pl) market include Kuehne+Nagel International AG, DSV A/S, The Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, C.H Robinson Worldwide Inc.
Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segments
• By Service Type: Dedicated Contract Carriage, Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management, Warehousing and Distribution, Other Service Types
• By Mode Of Transport: Railways, Roadways, Waterways, Airways
• By End-Use Industry: Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Other End-Use Industries
• By Geography: The global third-party logistics (3pl) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Third-party logistics (3PL) refers to the outsourcing of e-commerce logistics processes to a third-party business, including inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment. 3PL providers allow e-commerce merchants to accomplish more, with the tools and infrastructure to automate retail order fulfillment.
