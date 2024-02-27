Vertical Farming Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The vertical farming market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Vertical Farming Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the vertical farming market size is predicted to reach $17.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%.

The growth in the vertical farming market is due to the rise in urbanization. North America region is expected to hold the largest vertical farming market share. Major players in the vertical farming market include Philips Lighting N.V., Osram AG, Everlight Electronics Co Ltd., Infarms Indoor Forming GmbH, Spread Group GmbH, Bowery Farming Inc.

Vertical Farming Market Segments

•By Component: Irrigation Component, Lighting, Sensor, Climate Control, Building Material, Other Components

•By Structure: Shipping Container, Building-Based

•By Type: Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics

•By Crop Type: Leafy Green, Pollinated Plants, Nutraceutical Plant

•By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

•By Geography: The global vertical farming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A vertical farming refers the process of producing vegetables in layers that are piled vertically. The technique may employ hydroponic, aeroponic, or soil growing techniques. In tough circumstances, such as those where arable land is few or unavailable, vertical farms try to generate food. It is a technique for growing food in water without soil using mineral nutrition solutions. The main benefits of this approach are that it lessens soil-related cultivation issues such soil-borne pests, illnesses, and insects.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Vertical Farming Market Characteristics

3. Vertical Farming Market Trends And Strategies

4. Vertical Farming Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Vertical Farming Market Size And Growth

……

27. Vertical Farming Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Vertical Farming Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

