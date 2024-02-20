PASQAL, University of Calgary, and Quantum City Initiate New Quantum Computing Partnership
This partnership... positions us to contribute significantly to the global quantum community. Together, we are set to unlock new quantum innovations that address real-world challenges.”PARIS, FRANCE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PASQAL, a global leader in neutral atom quantum computing, is proud to announce a landmark partnership with the University of Calgary and its Quantum City hub to advance quantum computing research and education.
Bridging Academia and Industry for Quantum Advancement
This collaboration aims to advance quantum technologies, foster innovative research, and create a robust talent pipeline in Alberta, significantly contributing to the sustainable growth of the quantum ecosystem. It focuses on fostering sustainable development in quantum technologies and promoting cutting-edge research in neutral atoms quantum computing. The partnership will support the talent pipeline in quantum across Alberta by connecting students with industry work opportunities and assisting in faculty recruitment at the University of Calgary.
The scope of this collaboration includes collaborating on educational programs, workshops, training sessions, providing industry experience for Alberta-based quantum students and researchers, and promoting bilateral exchanges between France, Quebec, and Alberta's quantum ecosystems.
Collaborative Synergies
The partnership aims to benefit both the local and global quantum computing landscapes by leveraging collaborative synergies between PASQAL and the University of Calgary.
PASQAL commits to facilitating research initiatives, supporting faculty recruitment, connecting students with recruitment opportunities, and investing in Alberta's quantum ecosystem. The University of Calgary will provide space for PASQAL in its qHub, collaborate on research projects, and connect PASQAL with local talent and funding opportunities.
"We are proud to partner with a distinguished institution that shares our vision for advancing quantum technologies. This partnership not only enhances our research capabilities but also positions us to contribute significantly to the global quantum community. Together, we are set to unlock new quantum innovations that address real-world challenges," comments Raphaël de Thoury, CEO of PASQAL-Canada.
Rob Thompson, Associate VP (Research) and Executive Director, Research Services at the University of Calgary, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, "This collaboration highlights UCalgary's dedication to cultivating a vibrant quantum ecosystem in Alberta." He further elaborated on the university's vision, highlighting three pivotal pillars that are foundational at Quantum City: talent generation, quantum commercialization, and quantum infrastructure.
"This partnership is instrumental in advancing each of these pillars," Thompson explained. "By working together, we're not only nurturing the next generation of quantum talent but also accelerating the commercialization and applications of quantum technologies while ensuring the development of sustainable quantum infrastructure."
About the University of Calgary
UCalgary is Canada’s entrepreneurial university, located in Canada’s most enterprising city. It is a top research university and one of the highest-ranked universities of its age. Founded in 1966, its 35,000 students experience an innovative learning environment, made rich by research, hands-on experiences and entrepreneurial thinking. It is Canada’s leader in the creation of start-ups. Start something today at the University of Calgary.
For more information, visit ucalgary.ca.
About Quantum City
Quantum City is building an ecosystem for quantum science and technology in Alberta bringing together researchers and developers, industry and adopters of quantum technology and serves as the hub for all quantum solutions. The creation of Quantum City is the result of a strategic collaboration between the University of Calgary, the Government of Alberta and Mphasis, which is Quantum City’s first industry partner.
About PASQAL
PASQAL is a leading Quantum Computing company that builds quantum processors from ordered neutral atoms in 2D and 3D arrays to bring a practical quantum advantage to its customers and address real-world problems. PASQAL was founded in 2019, out of the Institut d'Optique, by Georges-Olivier Reymond, Christophe Jurczak, Professor Dr. Alain Aspect, Nobel Prize Laureate Physics, 2022, Dr. Antoine Browaeys, and Dr. Thierry Lahaye. PASQAL has secured more than €140 million in financing to date. To learn more about PASQAL, visit www.pasqal.com
