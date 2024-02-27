Travel Retail Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Travel Retail Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The travel retail market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $150. 38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Travel Retail Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the travel retail market size is predicted to reach $150. 38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

The growth in the travel retail market is due to the growing number of international travellers. Asia-Pacificregion is expected to hold the largest travel retail market share. Major players in the travel retail market include Aer Rianta International, China Duty Free Group Co Ltd., Dufry AG, Duty Free Americas Inc., Gebr Heinemann SE & Co KG, King Power International Group.

Travel Retail Market Segments

•By Product Type: Perfume and Cosmetics, Wine and Spirit, Electronics, Luxury Goods, Food, Confectionery, and Catering, Tobacco, Other Products

•By Channel: Airports, Cruise Lines, Border, Down Town and Hotel Shops, Railway Stations, Other Channels

•By End Users: Children (less than 18 years old), Youth (18-30 years old), Middle-aged (18-59 years old), The Elder (greater than 60 years old)

•By Geography: The global travel retail market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Travel retail refers to the business mainly revolving around airports, airplanes, cruise ships, and downtown duty-free stores. Travel retail products are sold during a travel environment where taxes and duties are payable, even during international travels. It is also referred to as the business of catering to shoppers while they are in transit.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Travel Retail Market Characteristics

3. Travel Retail Market Trends And Strategies

4. Travel Retail Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Travel Retail Market Size And Growth

……

27. Travel Retail Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Travel Retail Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

