NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato 5th Anniversary Reveal #1: "Gemaki-style Character Cards" Available as Completion Rewards

One of the hand seals needed to activate a mechanism (pictured: the "Tiger" seal) Find statues of popular characters

New completion rewards for attractions at Shinobi-Zato include "Original Gemaki-style Character Cards"; 23 Card Designs Revealed

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction at anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori" will mark its fifth anniversary on April 20th, 2024. To celebrate the occasion, the park will be unveiling new events and campaigns in a series of five reveals, starting with the renewal of the "Earth Scroll" attraction.

This first reveal confirms brand-new completion rewards for the NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato's twin attractions, 3D maze "Heaven Scroll" and the "Earth Scroll" mission. The new rewards come in the form of Nijigen no Mori original character cards inspired by the Gemaki cards collected by Boruto and his friends in the anime "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations". This announcement is accompanied by the unveiling of 23 character card designs. Fans are sure to enjoy the challenge of overcoming Shinobi-Zato's missions and collecting all 23 character cards. The NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato promises thrills aplenty to enjoy with family and friends this spring.

■ Summary

Distribution start date: Saturday, March 9th

Opening hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Last entry 8:00 p.m.)

Content: Customers who complete the "Heaven Scroll" and/or "Earth Scroll" attractions will receive a free gift of 1 random character card.

Gemaki-style character cards that will distributed during Part One of the event include the following designs:

・Naruto Uzumaki / Iruka Umino / Sasuke Uchiha / Itachi Uchiha / Gaara / Naruto Uzumaki (Sage Mode) / Kakashi Hatake / Obito Uchiha / Itachi Uchiha (Akatsuki) / Kisame Hoshigaki / Sasori / Deidara / Pain / Konan / Kakuzu / Hidan / Zetsu / Boruto Uzumaki / Sarada Uchiha / Mitsuki / Chocho Akimichi / Inojin Yamanaka / Shikadai Nara

Admission fee: Adults (12 years and older) 3,300 yen (inc. tax) / Children (5-11 years) 1,200 yen (inc. tax)

*Children aged 4 years and younger may enter free of charge

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

■ (For Reference) Outline of "Earth Scroll" Attraction Renewal

The renewed attraction will feature an original storyline exclusive to Nijigen no Mori. Participants must lend their strength to their ninja village comrades as they battle enemies in the " Legendary Cave ". However, the only way to reach the cave is by gathering a number of seal stamps hidden around Shinobi-Zato.

The stamps can be obtained from 12 spots within the area. A new feature introduced to the attraction will be the "ninja experience spots" which use digital technology to read hand movements. By correctly performing hand seals in front of the monitors at these spots, participants can activate a variety of ninja techniques and obtain the stamps needed for the mission. This interactive feature also allows visitors to feel even more immersed in the world of Naruto.

ⒸMasashi Kishimoto Scott / Shueisha · TV Tokyo · Pierrot