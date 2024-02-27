Global Tempered Glass Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Tempered Glass Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Tempered Glass Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the tempered glass market size is predicted to reach $88.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.
The growth in the tempered glass market is due to the increasing use of tempered glass in mobile phone accessories. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest tempered glass market share. Major players in the tempered glass market include Saint-Gobain SA, Dlubak Specialty Glass Corporation, Guardian Industries Corp., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc.,.
Tempered Glass Market Segments
• By Shape: Flat Tempered Glass, Bent Tempered Glass
• By Type: Plain Glass, Colored Glass
• By End Use Industry: Automotive, Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Other End Use Industry
• By Geography: The global tempered glass market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Tempered glass refers to an extremely strong glass that is about four times stronger than normal or annealed glass. It is made by thermally treating annealed glass to induce compressive stresses of 11000–20000 psi on the surface and edge compression of not less than 9700 psi, widely used in modern architecture due to its strength and safety properties.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Tempered Glass Market Characteristics
3. Tempered Glass Market Trends And Strategies
4. Tempered Glass Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Tempered Glass Market Size And Growth
……
27. Tempered Glass Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Tempered Glass Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
