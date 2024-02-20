Water And Wastewater Valve Market Exploring the Flow Control Solutions Hits a CAGR of 4.5% by 2032

Global report analyzes water & wastewater valve market (2023-2032): Size, Share, Trends, Types and Competitive Landscape.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water and wastewater valves regulate fluid flow and pressure in industrial processes. Integration of AI and IoT in "Industry 4.0" upgrades offers growth prospects. Industries adopt automation for valve upgrades, enhancing production efficiency. This gradual development may fuel market growth in the coming years.

According to the report, the global water and wastewater valve market was valued at $8.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $14.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global water and wastewater valve market is experiencing growth due to an increase in population growth and urbanization and surge in investments in the oil and gas industry in North America. however, increased tariff on raw materials restrains the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, technological advancements are expected to provide ample opportunities for the industry in the upcoming years.

The oil and gas sector uses water and wastewater valves in downstream, midstream, and upstream process applications, making it the largest consumer of these valves globally. The majority of the energy businesses in the U.S. and Canada are privately owned, financed, and run.

The overall amount of investment in oil and gas infrastructure is anticipated to vary between $685 billion and $895 billion by 2035, according to the North America Midstream Infrastructure through 2035 report by ICF International Inc.

Additionally, the investment is at its highest for the extraction, processing, and transportation of natural gas, all of which call for extremely effective valves to regulate oil and gas flow. This increases the need for water and wastewater valve industry in North America, which in turn increases the import of these valves from other nations, fueling the expansion of the water and wastewater valve market globally.

Key Findings of the Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics.

• By type, the ball segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

• By material, the steel segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• By end user, the oil and gas segment dominated the water and wastewater valve market size in 2020.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominates the water and wastewater valve market trends in terms of revenue in 2020.

