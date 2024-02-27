Global Travel Insurance Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Travel Insurance Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports
The Business Research Company’s “Travel Insurance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the travel insurance market size is predicted to reach $49.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%.
The growth in the travel insurance market is due to the rise in tourism. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest travel insurance market share. Major players in the travel insurance market include Allianz Group, Axa S.A, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, Zurich Insurance Group AG, American International Group Inc.
Travel Insurance Market Segments
• By Type: Domestic, International
• By Insurance Cover: Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, Long-Stay Travel Insurance
• By Coverage: Medical Expenses, Trip Cancellation, Trip Delay, Property Damage, Other Coverages
• By Distribution Channel: Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Other Distribution Channels
• By End User: Senior Citizens, Corporate Travelers, Family Travelers, Education Travelers, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global travel insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7098&type=smp
Travel insurance is a type of insurance that covers different risks while traveling. It covers medical expenses, flight cancellations, lost luggage, and other losses that a traveler can incur while traveling.
The main types of travel insurance are domestic and international. International travel insurance provides coverage for people who are traveling internationally. The various insurance covers in travel insurance are single-trip travel insurance, annual multi-trip travel insurance, and long-stay travel insurance that are used by various end-users, including senior citizens, corporate travelers, family travelers, educational travelers, and other end-users. The coverage of travel insurance includes medical expenses, trip cancellation, trip delay, property damage, and others that are distributed by various channels, including insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, and other distribution channels.
Read More On The Travel Insurance Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-insurance-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Travel Insurance Market Characteristics
3. Travel Insurance Market Trends And Strategies
4. Travel Insurance Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Travel Insurance Market Size And Growth
……
27. Travel Insurance Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Travel Insurance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hotel-and-other-travel-accommodation-global-market-report
Insurtech Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurtech-global-market-report
Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation Global Market Report 2024 https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hotel-and-other-travel-accommodation-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn