Global Travel Insurance Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

It will grow to $49.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%.” — The Business research company

The Business Research Company’s “Travel Insurance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the travel insurance market size is predicted to reach $49.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%.

The growth in the travel insurance market is due to the rise in tourism. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest travel insurance market share. Major players in the travel insurance market include Allianz Group, Axa S.A, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, Zurich Insurance Group AG, American International Group Inc.

Travel Insurance Market Segments

• By Type: Domestic, International

• By Insurance Cover: Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, Long-Stay Travel Insurance

• By Coverage: Medical Expenses, Trip Cancellation, Trip Delay, Property Damage, Other Coverages

• By Distribution Channel: Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Other Distribution Channels

• By End User: Senior Citizens, Corporate Travelers, Family Travelers, Education Travelers, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global travel insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Travel insurance is a type of insurance that covers different risks while traveling. It covers medical expenses, flight cancellations, lost luggage, and other losses that a traveler can incur while traveling.

The main types of travel insurance are domestic and international. International travel insurance provides coverage for people who are traveling internationally. The various insurance covers in travel insurance are single-trip travel insurance, annual multi-trip travel insurance, and long-stay travel insurance that are used by various end-users, including senior citizens, corporate travelers, family travelers, educational travelers, and other end-users. The coverage of travel insurance includes medical expenses, trip cancellation, trip delay, property damage, and others that are distributed by various channels, including insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, and other distribution channels.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Travel Insurance Market Characteristics

3. Travel Insurance Market Trends And Strategies

4. Travel Insurance Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Travel Insurance Market Size And Growth

……

27. Travel Insurance Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Travel Insurance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

